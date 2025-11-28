The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wood Flooring Market Projected to Reach $71.57 Billion with 6.4% CAGR by 2029

Expected to grow to $71.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Wood Flooring Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the wood flooring market has seen substantial growth. The market value is projected to increase from $53.14 billion in 2024 to $55.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The market size of wood flooring is anticipated to experience substantial expansion in the upcoming years, expected to reach a value of $71.57 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this projected growth in the designated period include the rise in demand for customization, adherence to green building norms and certifications, focus on health and wellbeing, the advent of e-commerce and online retail, diverse economic factors, and the construction industry. Some prominent trends estimated to occur within this period are preference for broader planks and distinctive textures, personal customization, heightened popularity of retro and reclaimed wood flooring, a surge in the demand for engineered wood flooring, green labelling, and increased consumer awareness.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Wood Flooring Market?

The upward trajectory of disposable income is the driving force behind the expansion of the wood flooring market. The term 'disposable income' refers to the money that individuals or households have at their disposal to save or spend after factoring in income taxes and compulsory deductions from their gross income. The surge in disposable income can be attributed to factors such as increased pay, declined unemployment rates, and economic upliftment that boost individuals' spending power post-tax. Elevated disposable income enhances the demand for wood flooring as consumers show a higher tendency to infuse funds into quality home embellishments and enhancements, giving prominence to appearance and longevity in their habitats. As an illustration, a report issued by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a government agency in the U.S., revealed that in June 2022, personal income soared by $113.4 billion, or 0.5 percent, month-on-month in May 2022. The sum of disposable personal income (DPI) swelled by $96.5 billion (0.5%). Consequently, the surge in disposable income is propelling the expansion of the wood flooring market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Wood Flooring Market?

Major players in the Wood Flooring include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Beaulieu International Group

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• Tarkett S.A.

• British Hardwoods Flooring

• Kährs Group

• E.P. Co. Inc.

• Wickes Ltd.

• Home Legend LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Wood Flooring Industry?

Technological advancements are rapidly becoming a prevalent trend within the wood flooring industry. Leading manufacturers are launching products that incorporate these cutting-edge technologies to maintain their market foothold. One such example occurred in April 2023, when Bjelin d.o.o., a renowned flooring company from Sweden, introduced its enhanced hardwood 3.0 flooring assortment featuring upgraded colors, dimensions, and tech aspects. Notably, these new offerings include the game-changing 5G Dry technology, developed in-house by Bjelin's subsidiary, Välinge Innovation. This floor locking mechanism offers water resistance, facilitating an easy, durable installation with a water-impermeable seal. The company's innovative products also highlight the proprietary Woodura technology, a sophisticated technique for producing authentic yet eco-friendly wood floors. Leveraging this method allows the creation of floors that are thrice as tough as traditional wooden floors, using the same amount of wood, hence multiplying the output tenfold.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Wood Flooring Market

The wood flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Solid Wood, Laminated Wood, Engineered Wood

2) By Distribution Channels: Home Centers, Flagship Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End Use: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Solid Wood: Oak, Maple, Cherry, Walnut, Ash, Birch, Other Species

2) By Laminated Wood: High-Pressure Laminate (HPL), Direct Pressure Laminate (DPL), Wood Grain Laminate, Commercial Laminate

3) By Engineered Wood: Multi-Layer Engineered Wood, Single-Strip Engineered Wood, Parquet Engineered Wood, Prefinished Engineered Wood, Unfinished Engineered Wood

Global Wood Flooring Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the dominant region in the wood flooring industry was the Asia-Pacific region. Anticipated growth status for this area is included in this report. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

