Demand for Polyolefin Pipes Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $27.13 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Polyolefin Pipes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Polyolefin Pipes Market Be By 2025?

There has been sizable growth in the polyolefin pipes market in recent years. The market, which was valued at $20.15 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $21.17 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The market's expansion during the historic period is due to several factors: infrastructure progress, replacing outdated pipelines, use in the chemical industry, demand from the oil and gas sectors, and environmentally friendly solutions.

In the coming years, the polyolefin pipes market is anticipated to witness robust growth. The market is predicted to reach $27.13 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The escalation in this forecast period can be linked to worldwide economic aspects, infrastructure funding, water management projects, urban development, and pipeline rehabilitation. Main trends expected during this forecast period encompass global economic inclinations, material benefits, market rivalry and innovation, adherence to quality and standards, along with government initiatives.

Download a free sample of the polyolefin pipes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8174&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Polyolefin Pipes Market Landscape?

The polyolefin pipes market is anticipated to be propelled by the expansion of sprinkler and drip irrigation. This sophisticated irrigation method involves the dispersion of water under pressure and through a system of interconnected pipes outfitted with spray nozzles. The escalating water scarcity issues and the imperative of amplified agricultural productivity and resource efficiency are promoting the proliferation of sprinkler and drip irrigation. As polyolefin pipes are recognized for their effectiveness, exceptional abrasion, and corrosion resistance, they guarantee a lengthy service lifespan. This enhances their demand due to the growth of sprinkler and drip irrigation. For instance, in February 2024, the government of India established a goal of covering 10 million hectares with drip and sprinkler irrigation over five years, starting in 2021-2022. To facilitate this goal, the Indian government initiated a drip and sprinkler irrigation fund of $1.2 billion (INR 100 billion) with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the prime regulatory organization in India that governs regional rural banks and apex cooperative banks. Consequently, the expansion of sprinkler and drip irrigation stands as one of the primary elements driving the demand for polyolefin pipes.

Who Are The Top Players In The Polyolefin Pipes Market?

Major players in the Polyolefin Pipes include:

• Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

• Aliaxis Group SA

• Aquatherm GmbH

• Blue Diamond Industries LLC

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

• FPI Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd.

• JM Eagle Inc.

• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

• POLYPLASTIC Group Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Polyolefin Pipes Market?

Technological innovation is a growing trend in the polyolefin pipes market that is garnering significant attention. Major actors in the sector are concentrating on creating polyolefin pipes using cutting-edge technology to incorporate features such as light weight, high strength, energy-efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, helping them to maintain a superior position in the market. For instance, Borouge launched new polyolefin solutions for the MENA market in January 2024. These new advancements cater to the increased demand for high-quality materials in fields like infrastructure, water management, and energy. They concentrate on enhancing the durability, flexibility, and environmental sustainability of PE and PP pipes, which play a significant role in a variety of applications like gas distribution, water supply, and wastewater management. This launch represents the wider trend in the polyolefin pipes market, where manufacturers are developing advanced materials to fulfill the requirements of growing infrastructure projects.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Polyolefin Pipes Market

The polyolefin pipes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polypropylene Pipes (PP), Polyethylene Pipes (PE), Plastomer

2) By Application: Irrigation, Potable And Plumbing, Wastewater Drainage, Power And Communication, Industrial Application, Chemical Transportation, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Building And Construction, Agriculture, Industrial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polypropylene Pipes (PP): Homopolymer PP Pipes, Copolymer PP Pipes (Random And Block Copolymer)

2) By Polyethylene Pipes (PE): High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Pipes, Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Pipes

3) By Plastomer: Metallocene Polyethylene (mPE) Pipes, Other Plastomer Pipes

View the full polyolefin pipes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyolefin-pipes-global-market-report

Polyolefin Pipes Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for polyolefin pipes. The forecast for growth in this region was outlined in the report. Regions included in the report on the polyolefin pipes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polyolefin Pipes Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Polyolefins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyolefins-global-market-report

Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pipeline-transport-global-market-report

Pipeline Safety Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pipeline-safety-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.