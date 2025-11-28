The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vacuum Packaging Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.8% Through 2025-2029

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Vacuum Packaging Market?

The size of the vacuum packaging market has seen gradual growth over the recent past. It is projected to increase from $32.72 billion in 2024 to $34.19 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

The market size of vacuum packaging is predicted to experience a robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $44.48 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as increased consumer awareness and preferences, economic influences, emphasis on health and sanitation, globalization, and market growth. Predominant trends for the forecast period encompass value-added packaging characteristics, applications across various industries, focus on safety and sanitation, small scale and on-demand packaging, and the use of biodegradable packaging materials.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Vacuum Packaging Market?

The escalating demand for ready-made food products is anticipated to fuel the need for vacuum packaging. These food items, after being processed and preserved, are ready for the consumers to eat. The rising consumption of such food items necessitates vacuum packaging seals in the food and beverage market to maintain taste and freshness, and to remove air from the packaging. For example, in September 2022, Candy & Snacks Today, a US-based publication of the National Confectioners Association (NCA), reported that snack sales in the first nine months of 2022 escalated by 11.4 percent, and the revenue generated reached $44.9 billion. Consequently, the surge in demand for packaged food products will stimulate the market for vacuum packaging.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Vacuum Packaging Market?

Major players in the Vacuum Packaging include:

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• CVP Systems Inc.

• Linpac Packaging Limited

• Coveris Holding S.A.

• Amcor Group

• ULMA Packaging S.A.R.L

• Orics Industries Inc.

• Multisorb Technologies Inc.

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Klöckner Pentaplast Group

What Are The Future Trends Of The Vacuum Packaging Market?

The vacuum packaging market is witnessing a surge in technological advancements, a prominent trend gaining traction. Big-league businesses in the vacuum packaging sector are focusing on the development of lightweight technology for absorbing vacuum, designed to produce lightweight, efficient, and environmentally beneficial bottles. These improvements give leading companies a market advantage. For instance, in May 2022, Amcor Plc, a packaging solution provider headquartered in Switzerland, introduced the PowerPost Technology. This technology is dedicated to crafting sustainable hot-filled beverage packaging solutions that are lightweight and ensure product quality and lifespan. The strategy is aimed at lessening the environmental footprint caused by packaging through the use of less heavy materials and fostering recycling. Amcor's innovation is in line with its sustainability pledge and echoes the expanding need for green packaging solutions in the beverage industry.

What Segments Are Covered In The Vacuum Packaging Market Report?

The vacuum packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Machinery Types: External Vacuum Sealers, Thermoformers, Tray-Sealing Machine, Other Machines

2) By Pack Type: Rigid Packaging, Semi-Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging

3) By Process: Skin Vacuum Packaging, Shrink Vacuum Packaging, Other Processes

4) By Materials: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamide, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Other Materials

5) By End-User: Food, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Goods, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By External Vacuum Sealers: Chamber Vacuum Sealers, External Vacuum Sealers

2) By Thermoformers: Roll-Fed Thermoformers, Sheet-Fed Thermoformers

3) By Tray-Sealing Machine: Manual Tray Sealers, Automatic Tray Sealers

4) By Other Machines: Vacuum Skin Packaging Machines, Vacuum Packing Machines

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Vacuum Packaging Market?

In 2024, the vacuum packaging market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report provides coverage of the vacuum packaging market in regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

