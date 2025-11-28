Stand-up Pouches Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand-up Pouches Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of stand-up pouches has seen considerable growth in recent times. The projected growth is from $24.79 billion in 2024 to $26.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

There is predicted to be a considerable acceleration in growth for the stand-up pouches market in the coming years. The market is projected to surge to $40.23 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors contributing to this surge during the forecast period include attributes such as sustainable and environment-friendly packaging, suitability for busy lifestyles, customization and unique branding, an increase in single-serve packaging and growth in the food and beverage sector. Key trends over the forecast period encompass improvements in manufacturing technology, adoption in the personal care and cosmetic industry, a retail shift towards space-effective packaging, and breakthroughs in design and usability.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Stand-up Pouches Market?

The escalating need for packed food and beverage goods is fueling the expansion of the stand-up pouches market. Packed food and drink comprises any food and beverage products that are encased in permeable or impermeable coverings to avert direct exposure to the environment and potential impurities. Stand-up pouches maintain the freshness of the packed food and beverages for an extended duration and shield the packed items from moisture, impurities, UV rays, among other factors, thereby enhancing the longevity of the packed products. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government body based in Australia, found that in the 2020-2021 period, there were 14.7 million tonnes of food and non-alcoholic beverages sold, whereas in the 2022-2023 period, the figure slightly escalated to 14.8 million tonnes. As a result, the escalating need for packed food and beverage items is forecasted to catapult the expansion of the stand-up pouches market in the future.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Stand-up Pouches Market?

Major players in the Stand-up Pouches include:

• Amcor PLC

• Berry Global Inc.

• Mondi PLC

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

• Coveris Advanced Coatings (Holdings) Limited

• ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

• Huhtamäki Oyj

• Sonoco Products Company

• Winpak Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Stand-up Pouches Market In The Future?

The stand-up pouches market is seeing substantial growth due to technological advancements. This trend is being driven mainly by corporations that are investing heavily in research and development to innovate their products. One such groundbreaking innovation was the launch of reusable pouches by No-boxx, a UK retail tech startup which specializes in packaging. No-boxx took their step towards sustainability in July 2023 by launching these pouches. Made from recycled PET (rPET), these pouches are designed to be utilized more than 20 times, thereby drastically reducing carbon emissions—up to 87% after only two uses. No-boxx actively urges customers to send back the pouches after each delivery, thereby endorsing a circular economy. They also have a proprietary web application that enables users to track the lifecycle of the pouches — a move that improves transparency and optimizes returns. The company has also formed a strategic alliance with InPost Lockers, which allows consumers to conveniently return their pouches at designated drop-off locations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Stand-up Pouches Market Growth

The stand-up pouches market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches, Standard Stand-Up Pouches, Retort Stand-Up Pouches, Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches

2) By Form: Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-Style, Plow Or Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom, Other Forms

3) By Material: Plastic, Metal Or Foil, Paper, Bioplastic

4) By Closure Type: Top Notch, Zipper, Spout

5) By Application: Pet Food, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Homecare, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches: Single-Serve Pouches, Multi-Serve Pouches

2) By Standard Stand-Up Pouches: Zipper Pouches, Flat Pouches

3) By Retort Stand-Up Pouches: Cook-In Pouches, Ready-To-Eat Pouches

4) By Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches: Hot-Fill Pouches For Beverages, Hot-Fill Pouches For Sauces And Soups



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Stand-up Pouches Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for stand-up pouches. However, the fastest projected growth is anticipated to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The market report on stand-up pouches includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

