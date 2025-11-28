Fabric Filters Market to Expand at a 10.2% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $6.27 Billion

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Fabric Filters Market Worth?

The size of the fabric filters market has significantly expanded in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $3.97 billion in 2024 to $4.25 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth experienced in the previous period can be credited to factors such as intensifying urbanization and population expansion, economic influences, heightened public consciousness and advocacy, demand for maintenance and retrofitting, and industrialization in emerging economies.

The market size of fabric filters is anticipated to witness a swift surge in the upcoming years, reaching $6.27 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The expected growth in this period is driven by strict environmental standards, expansion and development of the industry, emphasis on enhancing air quality, shift from electrostatic precipitators, and the expansion of waste-to-energy sector. The noteworthy trends predicted for this period encompass initiatives related to circular economy, health and safety norms, expansion to international markets, utilization of progressive fabric materials, and a transition to online monitoring and diagnostic methods.

What Are The Factors Driving The Fabric Filters Market?

Rising concerns towards the environment due to the effects of global warming are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the fabric filter market. Global warming is a phenomenon triggered by the unnaturally high accumulation of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other atmospheric pollutants, which absorb sunlight and the radiated solar energy from the earth's surface, thus causing a rise in the temperature of the oceans and atmosphere. Notably, the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas are the main culprits behind the acceleration of global climate change - they are responsible for over 75% of the worldwide greenhouse gas emissions as well as nearly 90% of the total carbon dioxide emissions. Fabric filters offer a solution to this issue by removing minute particulates from the air, which in turn can potentially hinder their harmful emissions from contaminating the wider environment. For instance, in October 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO), a Swiss-based arm of the United Nations, published data highlighting that 3.6 billion individuals live in areas that are highly susceptible to climate change. This is anticipated to lead to an additional 250,000 fatalities each year from 2030 to 2050 due to illnesses such as undernutrition, malaria, diarrhea, and heat stress. Thus, the rising environmental concerns stemming from global warming are guiding the expansion of the fabric filter market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Fabric Filters Market?

Major players in the Fabric Filters include:

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

• Lydall Inc.

• Valmet Oyj

• Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

• American Fabric Filter Co.

• Johns Manville Corp.

• MANN+HUMMEL Gruppe

• Norafin Industries Germany GmbH

• Nordic Air Filtration AS

• Sefar Holding AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Fabric Filters Sector?

The emergence of advanced technology plays a significant role in the growing popularity of the fiber filter market. In order to solidify their position in the fabric filter market, top firms are concentrating on introducing cutting-edge fabric filter solutions. Recently, advanced electrostatic fabric filters have been utilized for the reduction of fly ash particle emissions. Used in crucial industrial operations such as incinerations, glass production, combustion, and cement factories, the electrostatic filter is a form of air filtration system used to filter out dust particles. In the recent development of June 2022, scientists from North Carolina State University found a novel way of filtering carbon dioxide from air and gas mixtures, by merging cotton fabric with an enzyme known as carbonic anhydrase. This primary laboratory experiment marks an important development in potential carbon capture technology, employing a fabric filter that could lower carbon dioxide emissions from sources like biomass, coal or natural gas power plants.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Fabric Filters Market Share?

The fabric filters market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pulse Jet, Reverse Air Or Gas, Other Types

2) By Media: Nonwoven, Woven

3) By End User: Power Generation, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Steel Mills, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Pulse Jet: Top-Loaded Pulse Jet Filters, Side-Loaded Pulse Jet Filters

2) By Reverse Air Or Gas: Reverse Air Filters, Reverse Gas Filters

3) By Other Types: Shaker Filters, Vacuum Filters, Electrostatic Filters

What Are The Regional Trends In The Fabric Filters Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in Fabric Filters, with growth projections indicating a continued lead. The report on Fabric Filters' market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

