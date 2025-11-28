The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Thermal Paper Market to Expand at a 8.8% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $7.16 Billion

Expected to grow to $7.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025

How Much Is The Thermal Paper Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the thermal paper market. The market size, which was $4.74 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $5.11 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

In the coming years, the thermal paper market is projected to experience robust growth, with an expected valuation of $7.16 billion in 2029 and an 8.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the proliferation of smart packaging, the emergence of contactless payment systems, increased demand from emerging economies, the transition to eco-friendly thermal paper, and increased need for customization and branding. The period will witness major trends like enhanced printing technologies, rising utilization of BPA-free thermal papers, specialized and custom thermal papers, growing applications in retail and point-of-sale (pos), as well as collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Factors Driving The Thermal Paper Market?

The thermal paper market is experiencing expansion due to the rising demand for sustainable labelling methods. An increased interest in eco-friendly direct thermal solutions has been observed, particularly in the e-commerce and logistics sectors. The market is predicted to increasingly adopt recycling procedures using direct thermal papers as the call for sustainable labelling practices escalates. A survey conducted by Cargill Incorporated, a US food corporation, in February 2022 demonstrated this. The FATitudes survey of around 6,000 primary grocery shoppers from 11 countries revealed that 55% of global customers are more inclined towards purchasing packaged food items sporting sustainability labels. Additionally, from the 550 American participants, 37% stated that sustainability labels influence their buying decisions— a jump of six points from 2019. Consequently, the escalating need for sustainable labelling practices is anticipated to stimulate the thermal paper market's growth in the subsequent years.

Who Are The Major Players In The Thermal Paper Market?

Major players in the Thermal Paper include:

• Ricoh Corporation

• Oji Holdings Corporation

• Appvion Incorporated

• Jujo Thermal Limited

• Lecta Group

• Koehler Paper Group

• Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH

• Hansol Europe BV

• Gold HuaSheng Paper Company Limited

• Papierfabrik Wattens GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Thermal Paper Market In The Globe?

Technological innovation is an emerging trend that is influential in the thermal paper market. Several leading organizations in this marketplace are concentrating on introducing technologically sound products to maintain their market dominance. For example, VFP Ink Technologies, a company based out of Germany that specializes in the creation and production of high-tech industrial inks and varnishes, debuted a new chemical-free thermal paper named 1470579 Blue Clean 70 g/m2 in August 2022. The product is effective as a food-contact adhesive material. It can be printed with conventional direct thermal printers and comes without any developer. The product is distinguished by its four-layer composition. This composition includes unprocessed paper, a layer of black pigment, an opaque functional layer that imparts the blue color to the paper, and a protective layer safeguarding against mechanical damage. When subjected to heat, this opaque layer turns transparent, revealing the hidden black layer. This mechanism allows for the physical production of the printed image.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Thermal Paper Market Share?

The thermal paper market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Top Coated, Non-Top Coated

2) By Technology: Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, Other Technologies

3) By Thickness: 60-80 Microns, 80-90 Microns

4) By Application: POS Receipts, Lottery And Gaming Tickets, Labels And Tags, Other Applications

5) By End User: Retail Industry, Healthcare, Packaging And Labelling, Printing And Publishing, Entertainment And Transit, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Top Coated: Direct Thermal Paper, Specialty Thermal Paper

2) By Non-Top Coated: Direct Thermal Paper, Standard Thermal Paper

What Are The Regional Trends In The Thermal Paper Market?

In 2024, the thermal paper market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The growth forecast for this region and others such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa is elaborated in the thermal paper market report.

