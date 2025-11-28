The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Textile Films Market to Grow at 8.2% CAGR from 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $9.02 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Textile Films Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the size of the textile films market has experienced robust growth. The market is projected to expand from $6.18 billion in 2024 to $6.59 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

In the ensuing years, the textile films market is projected to experience robust growth, reaching a size of $9.02 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This predicted growth can be linked to an uptick in demand for eco-friendly materials, a surge in demand within the healthcare sector, extension in automotive applications, as well as health and hygiene products and functional textiles for various industries. Key trends within the forecast period encompass progressive manufacturing practices, textiles for healthcare and medical applications, innovation in packaging materials, consumer tech and electronics integration, energy-conserving construction components, weather-proof materials, and advancements in sports and outdoor equipment.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Textile Films Market?

The surge in the urban population is anticipated to boost demand in the textile film market. Urbanization, which implies a demographic shift towards city living, brings about economic growth, improved access to education and job opportunities, an enhanced quality of life, and increased income. As a result, the allure for better-quality textile investments has seen growth, resulting in the evolution of unique textile films and methods. As indicated by The World Bank, a globally recognized financial institution, South Asia's urban populace is predicted to witness an increase of 250 million by 2030. A study by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a UK-based professional service provider, foresees urbanization accounting for 60% of the global populace by 2030. Hence, the swift rise in urban population will foster the growth of the textile film market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Textile Films Market?

Major players in the Textile Films include:

• RKW Group

• Covestro AG

• Berry Global Group Inc.

• Mitsui Hygiene Materials Co Ltd

• Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

• Chirpal Poly Film Ltd.

• Arkema S.A

• American Polyfilm Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Textile Films Sector?

Textile films industry's leading companies are implementing innovative technologies to maintain their market dominance. For example, Justrite, an industrial safety solutions company based in the US, introduced the PetroPad Smart Polymer Spill Pad in April 2023 to absorb and solidify hydrocarbons such as oil, diesel, and gas permanently. The PetroPad's geotextile fabric employs a unique polymer technology capable of transforming harmful hydrocarbons into a non-hazardous, rubber-like material. There is a distinctive polymer mixture used in the PetroPad that effectively entraps hydrocarbons while allowing uncontaminated rainwater to flow through. This advanced spill-control solution significantly increases oil capacity, diminishes waste disposal expenses, and removes the risk of environmental catastrophes.

How Is The Textile Films Market Segmented?

The textile films market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Breathable Films, Breathable Films

2) By Material: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Others Materials

3) By Application: Hygiene, Medical, Sportswear, Protective Apparel, Others Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Breathable Films: Polyethylene (PE) Films, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films, Polypropylene (PP) Films, Other Non-Breathable Films

2) By Breathable Films: Polyurethane (PU) Films, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films, Polyester (PET) Films, Other Breathable Films

View the full textile films market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-films-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Textile Films Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the textile films market. The study on the textile films market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

