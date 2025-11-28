PLAYCURIO Partners with Italy’s Almond Entertainment to Officially Target the Global Market

PLAYCURIO CEO Sangjun Lee (left) nd Almond Entertainment CEO Dario Gulli (right), posing in front of their joint booth at Frankfurt Book Fair Scene from the joint booth of PLAYCURIO and Almond Entertainment at Frankfurt Book Fair

– Joint booth operation at the Frankfurt Book Fair in October – Fusion of Publishing IP and Immersive Technology showcases new educational solutions to buyers

MAPO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLAYCURIO (CEO: Sangjun Lee), a startup specializing in edutainment content for children, participated in the Frankfurt Book Fair this past October, operating a joint booth with Italian publishing and content company Almond Entertainment . Almond Entertainment is a world-leading intellectual property (IP) producer specializing in content for children and young adults, and it signed an MOU with PLAYCURIO in November of last year.At the exhibition, PLAYCURIO unveiled its core technology, an XR (eXtended Reality)-based hybrid learning solution. This solution, which combines the publisher's content IP with Curio’s immersive technology, presented a new educational experience to publishers and education buyers from over 100 countries worldwide.This collaboration specifically focused on the 'Hybrid Learning' model, which seamlessly integrates analog materials with digital technology. Popular picture book series by Almond Entertainment, such as Hola and Fun Facts, were brought to life using PLAYCURIO’s XR technology, allowing attendees to experience them firsthand at the booth.Sangjun Lee, CEO of PLAYCURIO, stated, "This exhibition went beyond a simple product introduction; it was a practical demonstration to global publishers of how technology and content can create synergy. We are receiving collaboration proposals to apply Curio's technology in diverse markets, including Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East."Dario Gulli, CEO of Almond Entertainment, commented, "PLAYCURIO's XR technology is an innovative solution that extends the lifecycle of published content. We want to work together to create a new paradigm that naturally expands the emotional and educational value of books into the digital realm."PLAYCURIO has already signed a co-development agreement with Kodansha, Japan's largest publisher, in May. They are currently developing a joint project based on the popular book おばけずかん (Obake Zukan), with a launch planned for March of next year.CEO Lee added, "Following the collaboration with Kodansha in Japan, our technology has also been recognized in the European market through this Frankfurt exhibition. We plan to grow into a global partner that supports the digital transformation (DX) of publishers and content companies using Curio's XR technology."PLAYCURIO is scheduled to participate in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2026 next year, again with Almond Entertainment, to showcase their subsequent projects and plans to expand their cooperation network across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia.Meanwhile, PLAYCURIO, founded in 2018, is a promising company that develops Augmented Reality (AR)-based educational content for infants and children, offering play-learning products that combine physical teaching tools with digital content. The company is accelerating its business expansion, having signed a "Business Agreement for IP Alliance and Joint Development of Creative Play Content" with EZPMP, a leading company in the digital transformation of the MICE industry, in December of last year, and a "Business Agreement for Joint Development and Dissemination of Experiential Content for Children" with Korea Job World, a national career experience center, in July of this year. Building on this technological capability, PLAYCURIO is exhibiting its immersive edutech content for children, 'Curio AR Play,' at the KoVAC (Korea VR AR Complex) XR Showroom, a permanent exhibition space for excellent domestic virtual convergence content, with support from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency.

