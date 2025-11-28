Scented Candle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Scented Candle Market Size And Growth?

The market size of scented candles has been experiencing stable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $4.11 billion in 2024 to $4.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The historical growth is linked to factors like aesthetic and décor trends, wellness and stress relief measures, seasonal and holiday consumption, demand for personalized gifts, and shifting fragrance preferences.

We anticipate considerable expansion in the scented candle market size in the coming years, expected to reach $5.51 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the forecast period is linked to elements such as wellness and mindfulness trends, innovative fragrance developments, seasonal and event-specific demand, personalized and tailored products, and sustainable, environmentally friendly initiatives. Key trends predicted for the forecast period include a focus on overall wellness, botanic and natural aromas, limited edition product offerings, unique scent combinations, and the utilization of therapeutic and mindfulness practices.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Scented Candle Market?

The rise in stress levels and associated health issues due to shifts in lifestyle are projected to drive the growth of the scented candle market. Stress can manifest in various forms - physical, emotional, or psychological - a response of the body to any event requiring attention or action. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant alterations in daily life, such as uncertainties, disruptions in routine, economic difficulties, and social distancing, all culminating in increased anxiety, worry, and stress. To counteract these feelings of anxiety and despair, individuals are turning to ayurvedic and chemical-free methods like aromatherapy, which incorporates the use of scented candles. For example, Champion Health Inc., a UK-based wellness platform providing mental health support for employees, reported in 2024 that the incidence of anxiety and depressive symptoms remains high, witnessing an 8% rise in anxiety symptoms and an 11% uptick in depressive symptoms compared to 2023. Consequently, lifestyle changes resulting in stress and related health problems are fueling the demand for scented candles in the market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Scented Candle Market?

Major players in the Scented Candle include:

• California Exotic Novelties

• Colonial Candles Inc.

• CoScentrix LLC

• Diptyque Paris

• Himalayan Trading Post Inc.

• Magnolia Scents by Design LLC

• Mel's Candles LLC

• Newell Brands Inc.

• Northern Lights Candle Co. LLC

• Amy's Country Candles LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Scented Candle Sector?

Prominent market actors are concentrating on product advancements to secure a competitive lead in the market. Take for example, in November 2022, Shefar, a direct-to-consumer fragrance brand from Japan, introduced its Liela and Mullan Candles line of scented candles. These offerings are included in the brand's collection of scented items that take cue from the idea of 'the girl of your dreams'. The candles have been crafted using a balanced recipe that does not sacrifice the aroma's power, while achieving excellent burn efficiency and low soot production. The scent of the Liela Candle combines the delicate elegance of jasmine, the calming freshness of vanilla, and sandalwood finish that is classy, but not overly sweet. The Mullan Candle merges the refreshing and crisp scent of citrus, a stunning floral fragrance, and the smoky smell of patchouli to create a calming, sophisticated ambiance.

How Is The Scented Candle Market Segmented?

The scented candle market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Jar, Pillar, Tea light, Tumbler, Vase, Other Product Types

2) By Raw Material: Wax, Liquid Dyes, Soy, Glass, Other Raw Materials

3) By Fragrance: Fruit, Flower, Spice, Blends, Other Fragrances

4) By Sales Channel: Online Retails, Offline Retails

Subsegments:

1) By Jar: Glass Jar Candles, Metal Jar Candles

2) By Pillar: Classic Pillar Candles, Decorative Pillar Candles

3) By Tea Light: Standard Tea Light Candles, Scented Tea Light Candles

4) By Tumbler: Glass Tumblers, Decorative Tumblers

5) By Vase: Ceramic Vases, Glass Vases

6) By Other Product Types: Votive Candles, Floating Candles, Container Candles

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Scented Candle Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the scented candle market with the highest market share. The market report includes detailed analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

