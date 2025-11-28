Sawmills Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Sawmills Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the sawmills market has been on a steady growth trajectory. From the $149.58 billion benchmark in 2024, it is predicted to expand to $156.35 billion in the year 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) settled at 4.5%. The previous growth has been influenced by factors like the surge in demand for housing construction, the manufacturing of furniture and wood products, economic settings, population expansion, and urbanization, as well as export markets.

Expectations are high for the sawmills market, with projections of significant growth over the coming years. The sawmills market size is set to expand to $191.2 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This upward trend during the forecast period can be linked to several factors, such as developments in housing and infrastructure, green and sustainable construction practices, the worldwide trade of wood products, advancements in e-commerce and packaging, efforts towards environmental conservation, and the attainment of certifications. The forecast period will also witness key trends such as the implementation of digitalization in inventory management, resilience in supply chains, a focus on worker safety and ergonomics, expansion of market and global trade, utilization of different wood species, breakthroughs in timber grading, and investments geared towards research and development and process optimization.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Sawmills Market?

The expanding need for wood and wood-based products is anticipated to bolster the sawmill industry's growth. The demand for these products is increasing across numerous sectors like construction, furniture, packaging, and paper manufacturing. Any object primarily made from solid wood, composite wood, bamboo, or rattan is considered a wood product. Sawmills utilize wood for various tasks like crafting and slicing logs into planks and scants. For instance, the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, a US government foreign affairs agency, reported in August 2023 that the estimated timber production of China (including logs and firewood) for 2024 stands at 121 million cubic meters (m3 ), marking a two percent increase from the 119 million m3 produced in 2023. Thus, the escalating demand for wood and wood artifacts is fueling the expansion of the sawmills market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Sawmills Market?

Major players in the Sawmills include:

• West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

• Canfor Corporation

• Weyerhaeuser Company

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Interfor Corporation

• Sierra Pacific Industries

• Hampton Affiliates Inc.

• Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA

• Tolko Industries Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Sawmills Market?

Innovation in products is becoming a prominent trend in the sawmills market. The main players in this field are concentrating on creating inventive solutions to help consolidate their place in the industry. As an example, in November 2022, Wood-Mizer Holdings, Inc., an American machinery industry firm, released a beginner-level LX55 Portable Sawmill. What makes the LX55 operation stand out is its integration of mechanical log handling with a fast saw head elevated hand crank, and an easy push feed system. Moreover, the LX55 sawmill also presents a low bed profile for easy log load capacity, quick-adjust log fasteners, as well as side claims that are beneficial for securing and rotating logs on the bed.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Sawmills Market Segments

The sawmills market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Softwood Lumber, Hardwood Lumber

2) By Technology: Chain Sawmills, Band Sawmills, Circular Sawmills

3) By Application: Construction, Furniture, Packaging And Joinery Industries, Others Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Softwood Lumber: Dimensional Softwood Lumber, Engineered Softwood Products, Softwood Plywood

2) By Hardwood Lumber: Hardwoods, Hardwood Plywood, Engineered Hardwood Products

Which Regions Are Dominating The Sawmills Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the growth in the sawmills market. The market report covers the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

