Montana West Unveils Wrangler-Themed Holiday Mystery Boxes for the 2025 Season

Wrangler Mini Fun Size Tote Blind Box Wrangler Mini Size Tote Blind Box Wrangler Animal Print Xmas Stocking Mystery Bag

Montana West is launching two Wrangler-authorized holiday mystery boxes for the 2025 season, designed to deliver festive excitement and surprise unboxing.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrangler-authorized holiday exclusives: the Cow-Print Mini Tote Charm Blind Box will officially go on sale on December 8, and the Animal-Print Christmas Stocking Mystery Sock is available now.Montana West is bringing the magic of the Wild West to this holiday season with the launch of two Wrangler-authorized Christmas mystery boxes: the Wrangler Cow-Print Fun Size Tote Charm Mystery Box and the Wrangler Animal-Print Christmas Stocking Mystery Sock. Both releases are designed to delight collectors and gift-givers alike, combining bold Western-inspired designs with the thrill of surprise unboxing.The Cow-Print Tote Charm Mystery Box showcases six uniquely designed, highly collectible mini tote charms. The collection features classic cowhide, braided tan, pink cheetah, neutral leopard, vivid red cowhide, and an exclusive shearling-inspired edition. Each charm is equipped with a sturdy clip and functional zip-top closure, making it both a playful accessory and a practical companion for handbags, keys, backpacks, and more.Pre-orders for the blind box open on December 4, with Montana West's official sale and shipments to begin December 8, offering holiday shoppers a carefully timed experience that builds anticipation and joy. Packaged as a blind box, every purchase transforms unboxing into a moment of discovery, ensuring that each charm brings a unique spark of holiday cheer.Completing the seasonal lineup is the Wrangler Animal-Print Christmas Stocking Mystery bag , a festive favorite containing four curated surprises: a hair clip, a charging cable, a wallet or card holder, and a jewelry necklace. Each item comes in randomized colors and styles to amplify the fun of discovery. With orders shipping immediately, this stocking creates an early-season celebration for shoppers eager to kick off the holidays. More than a stocking stuffer, it’s a playful treasure trove that transforms gift-giving into a joyful, surprise-filled experience.“These holiday releases embody the spirit of Western gifting—fun, creative, and full of personality,” said a Montana West spokesperson. “With Wrangler’s official authorization, we can bring the Cow-Print Mini Tote Charm Blind Box to market with official sales beginning on December 8 and shipments rolling out shortly after, while the Stocking Mystery Sock is already delighting early holiday shoppers.”Both collections reinforce Montana West’s commitment to high-quality, trend-forward Western accessories that honor heritage craftsmanship while embracing modern style. With strong pre-sale momentum, ample inventory is available to ensure customers can enjoy these holiday-exclusive mystery boxes throughout the season.About Montana WestFounded in 1992, Montana West has built a reputation for creating Western handbags and accessories that blend classic heritage with contemporary fashion. For over 30 years, the brand has delivered thoughtfully designed, high-quality products that celebrate the spirit of the American frontier while appealing to modern trend-conscious consumers.

