GAPKI Strengthens Global Partnerships with MoU Signings Across US and Europe

GAPKI Chairman Eddy Martono and AICC President Wayne Forrest in New York, November 2025

High-level delegation advances international cooperation on trade, sustainability and knowledge sharing

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) concluded a successful week-long mission to the United States and Europe, signing six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with partner organisations across two continents as part of its ongoing positive campaign for Indonesian palm oil.A senior GAPKI delegation comprising Chairman Eddy Martono, Deputy Chairman Sany Anthony and International Affairs Director Fadhil Hasan visited the US and four European countries between 18 and 26 November 2025. The mission aimed to strengthen institutional ties, foster dialogue with international stakeholders and promote greater understanding of Indonesia's palm oil sector.The six MoUs signed during the visit establish frameworks for cooperation spanning trade facilitation, sustainability initiatives, knowledge sharing and technical capacity building. The agreements represent a significant expansion of GAPKI's international footprint and reflect growing interest among global partners in engaging constructively with Indonesian palm oil producers.The key focus of the mission was identifying opportunities to work collaboratively with international partners to improve market access for Indonesian palm oil. Discussions addressed ways to navigate non-tariff measures affecting trade and ensure Indonesian producers are well-positioned to meet evolving customer preferences in key export markets.As part of the mission schedule, the delegation also held meetings with Indonesian government officials in the visited countries to coordinate on trade policy and engagement."This mission demonstrates GAPKI's commitment to building bridges with international partners based on shared objectives," said Eddy Martono, Chairman of GAPKI. "The six MoUs we have signed will create meaningful opportunities for collaboration on trade, sustainability and capacity development. By working closely with our partners, we can better understand customer expectations, address barriers to trade and ensure Indonesian palm oil continues to meet the highest standards demanded by global markets. We are confident that through open dialogue and constructive engagement, we can work together to address global challenges while ensuring Indonesian palm oil remains a force for economic development and environmental stewardship."GAPKI represents Indonesia's palm oil producers, who account for approximately 60 per cent of global palm oil production. The association continues to engage with stakeholders worldwide to advance sustainable practices and promote fact-based dialogue on the palm oil sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.