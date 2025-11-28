INS Global Renews ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Data Security and Employer of Record Services in 160 Countries

INS Global - Employer of Record

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INS Global , a leader in global expansion and Employer of Record (EOR) services, is pleased to announce the successful renewal of its ISO 27001 certification. This renewal demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance with local regulations in over 160 countries worldwide, all while providing reliable Employer of Record services The ISO 27001 certification is a globally recognized benchmark for information security management systems (ISMS). This achievement reflects INS Global's relentless efforts to safeguard client data, ensuring its protection against potential breaches, unauthorized access, and other security risks. The renewal highlights INS Global’s proactive approach to data protection and its adherence to stringent privacy standards while offering Employer of Record services.INS Global's success in renewing this prestigious certification underscores its ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving regulatory landscape and delivering world-class Employer of Record services that ensure compliance with local laws. From data protection to privacy regulations, the company’s efforts are aligned with global standards, providing its clients with secure, compliant solutions as they expand internationally with Employer of Record services.In addition to its ISO 27001 certification, INS Global continues to adhere to the strictest privacy standards, including full compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This ensures that client data is processed lawfully and securely, in line with European Union regulations, while delivering Employer of Record services to clients across the globe.“We are extremely proud to have successfully renewed our ISO 27001 certification. This milestone is a testament to our team's continuous dedication to compliance and security in our Employer of Record services,” said Wei Hsu, CEO of INS Global. “Our clients can trust that their data is handled with the utmost care, and that we continue to meet the highest global standards in data protection and compliance as we expand our Employer of Record services worldwide.”To celebrate this achievement, INS Global is also enhancing transparency by providing clients with access to its updated Trust Center, where they can learn more about the company’s data security practices, compliance certifications, and privacy policies. The Trust Center is designed to offer clients peace of mind by showcasing INS Global's unwavering commitment to data security and regulatory compliance in its Employer of Record services.For more information about INS Global’s Employer of Record services and how the company ensures compliance across different jurisdictions, visit Global Employer of Record INS Global remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking to expand internationally, offering tailored solutions for global hiring, payroll, and compliance through its Employer of Record services.

