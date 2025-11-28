Malted Milk Market Detailed Insights on Current Trends 2023-2032

Malted Milk Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Malted Milk industry was generated $1.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $3.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.The adaptability of malted milk in various culinary applications, from traditional malted milkshakes to innovative recipes in the culinary and baking sectors, contributes to its expanding market presence. The versatility of malted milk aligns with contemporary consumer preferences, driving its incorporation into a diverse range of products. However, malt has numerous side effects as well. Malt uncommonly induces symptoms of food allergy in sensitized individuals, including Baker's asthma, urticaria, facial itching, Quincke edema, systemic symptoms, and anaphylaxis which is likely to restraint the market growth. An emerging trend in health-conscious consumer preferences opens a lucrative opportunity in the malted milk market, as its natural and wholesome attributes align with the surge in demand for nutritious alternatives. Capitalizing on this shift by introducing innovative malted milk products that cater to both taste and health-conscious consumers position businesses for substantial growth in this evolving market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5298 One of the most common cereal grains, malt, is made from barley, which is first soaked in water before being dried in hot water. This method enables the germination of the barley. Malting is the name of this procedure. Grain starches can be converted into sugars like glucose and fructose through the malting process. Diastatic and non-diastatic malt powder are the two varieties that are offered in the market. For the appropriate rise of the baked good, diastatic malt product is employed during baking. Non-diastatic is majorly used in beverages as it does not contain any enzymes. Over the past couple of years, there has been rise in consumption for different types of functional as well as fortified beverages owing to the rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the beverages.Key Market TrendsOn the basis of source the barley segment dominated the global market in 2022 nd is likely to remain dominant during the Malted Milk Market Forecast Period.On the basis of product type, the liquid segment dominated the global market in 2022.On the basis of distribution channel, the business-to-business segment dominated the global market in 2022.Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malted-milk-market/purchase-options The malted milk market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. On the basis of source, the market is classified into barley, wheat, and rye. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels and Business to business. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The Europe region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global malted milk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that beer and bread are very popular in the European region and its consumption is increasing at a notable rate. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific malted milk market has witnessed dynamic trends driven by a fusion of tradition and modern preferences. Consumers are increasingly drawn to malted milk beverages with functional benefits, reflecting a growing interest in health and wellness.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5298 Leading Market Players: -UPFIELD B.V.KITE HILLMIYOKO’S CREAMERYTOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.TREELINE TREENUT CHEESE COMPANY, LLC.VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES, LLCSAPUTO INC.PARMELA CREAMERYGOOD PLANET FOODS INC.NUTS FOR CHEESEABOVE FOOD INC.TYNE CHEASE LIMITEDBEL SADANONE S.A.MAPLE LEAF FOODS, INC.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global malted milk market size. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 