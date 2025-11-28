Big Apple Express Spa Celebrates 20 Years: A Massage Franchise With a Business Model Built for Long-Term Success

The heart of Big Apple Express Spa: skilled therapists delivering the care and consistency that keep customers coming back for 20 years. Twenty years strong. Big Apple Express Spa's family of franchisees, therapists, and staff gather to celebrate a milestone built on dedication, belief, and genuine care for people. The founders behind 20 years of affordable wellness: (L-R) Victor Fernando, Roselin Gaw-Pagunsan, Karlo Benjamin Nisce, and Mark Orbos celebrate two decades of partnership and shared vision.

As the pioneer of affordable massage, Big Apple Express Spa proves its franchise model delivers sustainable growth and enduring business stability.

True dedication is what separates those who merely survive from those who flourish. It's the foundation that has carried this express spa business through 20 years of triumphs.” — Karlo Benjamin Nisce

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Apple Express Spa marked a milestone achievement few affordable franchise concepts reach: 20 years of continuous business success. As the Philippines' leading express spa franchise gathered its family of wellness partners, franchisees, and staff to celebrate two decades, one truth became crystal clear: this milestone belongs to the people who believed in the vision and built something lasting together.Since 2005, Big Apple Express Spa has proven that a spa franchise can thrive long-term when it's built on the right foundation: accessible pricing, exceptional service, and genuine care for the people who make it all happen.A BUSINESS MODEL POWERED BY PEOPLEThe Emerald Awards were the heart of the evening, recognizing franchise partners who've been around for 10-plus years and employees who've basically grown up with the company. These weren't polite corporate awards you sit through while checking your phone. People got emotional. There were stories about taking chances, about rough years, about customers who became regulars and who became friends."You can have the best business model on paper, but it means nothing without great people executing it," said Karlo Benjamin Nisce , founder and CEO. "Our franchise partners took risks and invested not just capital, but belief. Our therapists show up every day and deliver care that keeps customers coming back. That dedication, that's what makes a massage franchise survive 20 years in a competitive market."And he’s right. The ‘Manhattan Express’ massage people love at Big Apple is only as good as the therapist who gives it. Training and systems matter, but what truly makes the experience special is a therapist who cares, someone who takes the extra moment to work out that knot in your shoulder because your relief genuinely matters to them.WHY THE FRANCHISE MODEL ACTUALLY WORKSIf you're looking at massage business and spa franchise opportunities in the Philippines, Big Apple's story is worth paying attention to, not because they're perfect, but because they've figured out what actually matters for the long haul.Big Apple's business advantages are clear: affordable pricing that drives customer loyalty, express spa format matching modern lifestyles, low overhead compared to luxury concepts, and comprehensive franchise support refined over 20 years. But the secret ingredient is human capital: well-trained therapists, motivated franchise owners, and experienced corporate support teams who've learned what works."We've always believed that our franchisees' success is our success," said Victor Fernando, Franchise Director. "That's why we invest heavily in training, operational support, and maintaining open lines of communication. When our franchise partners thrive, the entire network becomes stronger. We're not just selling a business opportunity; we're building long-term relationships."For prospective franchisees, the invitation is clear: join a massage franchise that celebrates its people, proves its business model works long-term, and offers genuine partnership for building sustainable wellness businesses.LOOKING AHEADAs Big Apple Express Spa enters its third decade, the company is charting an ambitious course forward. Planned initiatives include modernized spa protocols, enhanced franchisee support systems, and expanded service offerings designed to meet the sophisticated expectations of today's wellness consumer."The next twenty years will be defined by how we innovate while staying true to who we are," Karlo Nisce added. "Our foundation is people, our partners, our staff, and our customers. That foundation will carry us forward."

The Big Apple Express Spa: Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence (Est. 2005)

