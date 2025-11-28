Team Cookie Sweeps Three Awards at Campaign Asia's Agency of the Year, Including Inaugural AI Leader Recognition

Team Cookie VP&CSO Kitae Lim (center), along with team members including Team Leader Seunghwan Kim (third from left) and Senior Manager Ilhyuk Lim (third from right), receive trophies at the 'Agency of the Year Japan/Korea' awards ceremony held at Conrad Tokyo Team Cookie LOGO

Seoul-based tech PR specialist receives Silver in Independent Agency category and pioneering honor in newly established AI leadership award

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Cookie , a specialized public relations firm for technology startups, today announced it has won three prestigious awards at Campaign Asia-Pacific's 24th annual Agency of the Year Awards, including the inaugural AI Person of the Year honor.At the Korea/Japan awards ceremony held November 25 at Conrad Tokyo, Team Cookie received Silver in the Independent Agency of the Year category and Winner in the Young Business Leader of the Year category. VP & CSO Kitae Lim made history as the first-ever recipient of the newly established AI Person of the Year award, earning a Commendation in the category's debut year."This glorious moment at the Asia-Pacific region's premier awards ceremony is entirely thanks to our excellent partner companies," said Lim. "Our goal is to continue helping startups elevate their value through storytelling and serve as a global connector across Korea, the United States, and Singapore."The Agency of the Year Awards, organized by Campaign Asia-Pacific, recognizes the most successful communications, digital marketing, and advertising firms across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand. Approximately 300 leading firms and executives compete annually for the honors.Team Cookie distinguished itself as the Korean company with the most shortlisted entries, earning Finalist recognition across eight total categories. Campaign Asia-Pacific praised the firm for "redefining the boundaries of communication by turning 'impossible campaigns' into reality" and demonstrating "groundbreaking storytelling that resonates with both the public and media."The awards committee highlighted Team Cookie's diverse portfolio, from contributing to national AI legislation to creating viral campaigns addressing educational challenges among Korean students, noting the firm has "created new best practices in the PR industry."Earlier this year, Lim was also named one of the "40 Communication Leaders Under 40 in Asia," further cementing Team Cookie's reputation for specialized tech expertise in the global communications landscape.About Team CookieFounded in 2022, Team Cookie is a Seoul-based public relations firm specializing in technology startups and innovative companies. Co-founded by CEO Taejoon Ryu, former research planning team at LG Electronics and journalist at CBS, and VP & CSO Kitae Lim, former brand manager for the global K-food brand ‘Buldak’, the independent agency operates across Korea, the United States, and Singapore.Team Cookie serves clients across diverse tech sectors including artificial intelligence, Web3 gaming, cybersecurity, legal tech, edu-tech, entertainment technology, HR tech, fintech, healthcare, K-beauty, short-form content networks, retail commerce platforms, and global venture capital firms. The company also serves as Vice President of the International Association for AI Ethics (IAAE), contributing to the development of responsible AI practices globally.For more information, visit https://teamcookie.kr/en/

