Canadian International Music Competition Welcomes Entries for 2025–2026

An international online music competition welcoming performers and creators worldwide in classical, jazz, pop, contemporary, and traditional music. Apply now!

CIMC is committed to offering musicians worldwide a meaningful and inspiring platform where artistry, dedication, and personal growth are celebrated at every stage of development.” — Canadian International Music Competition Committee

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Canadian International Music Competition Announces 2025–2026 Global Season (6th Edition)A Premier Online International Music Competition Welcoming Musicians Worldwide Across All GenresToronto, Canada — The Canadian International Music Competition (CIMC) is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025–2026 Season, marking the 6th Edition of one of the world’s most respected and diverse online international music competitions.Applications are now open, with a deadline of December 19, 2025.CIMC continues to serve as a global platform for musicians of all ages and levels, offering opportunities in Classical, Jazz & Pop, Contemporary, Traditional & Ethnic Music, as well as Performance, Composition, Music Production, Music Arrangement, Music Cover, and Improvisation.As an entirely online international music competition, CIMC enables participants worldwide to share their musical talent beyond borders—“Partager vos talents avec tout le monde!” / “Share your musical talent with the world!”Celebrating Five Years of Global ExcellenceAs CIMC enters its sixth year, it proudly honors thousands of musicians who have participated in its first five editions. Their artistry and dedication have helped build a vibrant international community.Over the past five seasons, CIMC has welcomed exceptional musicians from:North America: Canada, USA, GuamEurope: Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, UKAsia: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, VietnamOceania: Australia, New ZealandCIMC expresses heartfelt gratitude to the teachers, mentors, and families whose unwavering support has shaped each musician’s artistic journey.“To all who have been part of CIMC—thank you. Your talent, commitment, and spirit have created a meaningful and inspiring global stage for musical excellence.”Competition Categories and PhilosophyCIMC is recognized internationally for its innovative and fair assessment model, which evaluates musicians not only by age but by training, duration of study, experience, and artistic development.Competition CategoriesArtist – Professional adult musiciansYoung Artists – Pre-professional advanced young musiciansJunior Performers – Students progressing toward the Young Artist levelRising Stars – All ages; balanced by age, level, study duration & experienceBudding Stars – Young beginners aged 6 and underThis structure ensures evaluations that are meaningful, equitable, and motivational.Awards, Medals & PrizesAward DivisionsAbsolute First Prize (98%+) — Platinum Medal (Absolute Distinction)Top First Prize (95–97%) — Platinum Medal (High Distinction)First Prize (90–94%) — Gold Medal (Distinction)Second Prize (85–89%) — Silver Medal (Very Good)Third Prize (80–84%) — Bronze Medal (Good)Honorary Mention (75–79%) — Certificate of RecognitionWinner PrizesPlatinum / Gold / Silver / Bronze MedalElectronic CertificateTeacher Certificates for instructors of prize-winning studentsDelivery TimelineElectronic certificates: within 14 business days after resultsMedals: shipped as soon as production is completedA Unique Mission in the World of Music CompetitionsCIMC was founded with a clear mission:to challenge musicians reasonably, to inspire personal growth, and to celebrate excellence in a fair and meaningful way.Rather than grouping musicians solely by age, CIMC evaluates them through a multi-dimensional lens that reflects real artistic development. The competition’s structure encourages musicians to reach their next artistic milestone—no matter their age, background, or training.Applications Now Open — Deadline December 19, 2025Musicians from all over the world are invited to participate in the 2025–2026 Canadian International Music Competition for the chance to gain:International recognitionProfessional adjudicationVisibility on a global stageAwards, medals & certificatesA meaningful addition to university, portfolio & career profilesContact InformationCanadian International Music CompetitionEmail: cimconline.com@gmail.comWebsite: www.cimconline.com About the Canadian International Music Competition (CIMC)The Canadian International Music Competition is a global online competition dedicated to promoting excellence in music performance, creativity, and artistic development. CIMC has become a leading international platform by offering fair assessments, inclusive categories, and worldwide accessibility for musicians across all genres.

