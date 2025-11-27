Viva Resorts by Wyndham Brings Caribbean Energy to Canadian Travel Agents with Exclusive Events in Montreal and Toronto

Partnership with Sunwing Vacations Features Signature Viva Vibe Entertainment and Strategic Destination Insights for Travel Trade

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viva Resorts by Wyndham, the premium all-inclusive resort collection spanning Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas, successfully hosted two dynamic travel agent events in Montreal (November 20) and Toronto (November 21) in partnership with Sunwing Vacations. The events brought the signature "Live the Viva Life" experience directly to nearly 300 Canadian travel professionals and media across both cities.

Travel agents and media experienced an authentic taste of Viva's vibrant resort atmosphere, complete with entertainment flown in from their various resorts. Professional dancers and DJs transformed the venues into Caribbean-inspired celebrations, showcasing the energy and cultural authenticity that defines the Viva Vibe parties at all nine beachfront properties.

" Canada has long been one of our strongest and most loyal markets, and your trust and dedication have been fundamental to our performance year after year. That's why we brought the vibrant energy that defines our resorts directly to Montreal and Toronto. Our relationship with Canadian travel agents is built on collaboration and a shared commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. Together with Sunwing Vacations, our lifelong partner who's always supporting us, we continue offering guests the best all-inclusive vacations they can dream of. We're also celebrating that Viva Miches by Wyndham is turning a year old in December and has received such a warm welcome from the Canadian market.," said Amanda Santana, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Viva Resorts by Wyndham.

The events served as crucial touchpoints for sharing strategic insights about Viva's expanding portfolio and enhanced offerings across their destinations. Demonstrating appreciation for their travel trade partners, Viva Resorts by Wyndham awarded 9 grand prizes at each event, consisting of all-inclusive trips for two, reinforcing the brand's commitment to the Canadian market and its valued travel agent community.

The partnership with Sunwing Vacations underscores both companies' dedication to providing Canadian travelers with exceptional Caribbean vacation experiences. As one of Canada's leading tour operators, Sunwing's collaboration with Viva ensures seamless access to these premium beachfront destinations.

Viva Resorts by Wyndham continues to be a trusted choice for Canadian travelers seeking fun-filled family getaways, romantic escapes, or special celebrations across their properties in Playa del Carmen, Bayahibe/Dominicus, Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Samaná, Miches, and Grand Bahama Island.

Viva Resorts by Wyndham expresses a passion for life throughout the brand’s all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including Mexico, Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. Tropical settings that collaborate with the local environment and feature choice amenities complemented by onsite entertainment allow the brand and its multilingual staff to create unique and memorable experiences for guests. Furthermore, Viva Resorts by Wyndham strives to protect local natural habitats, surrounding environments and cultures through green programs at each resort. Viva Resorts by Wyndham has more than 38 years of experience developing, managing and marketing hotels in the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.vivaresortsbywyndham.com

