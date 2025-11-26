State Secretary Grašič meets foreign ambassadors in Vienna to discuss the achievements of Slovenian diplomacy in 2025

SLOVENIA, November 26 - According to the State Secretary, 2025 was a year of security challenges. She highlighted the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East as the most worrying ones, along with numerous security crises on the African continent and the civil war in Sudan. Among the important challenges facing Slovenia in 2026, the State Secretary mentioned the memberships of the Human Rights Council and the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The changing dynamics of relations within the international community have also had a profound impact on Slovenia's non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council, which expires at the end of December. "We have done credible work on our thematic priorities, namely conflict prevention, protection of civilians, women, climate, water, peace and security, by linking them to specific situations in individual countries, advocating for stronger language in UN Security Council texts and organising side events and other meetings," the State Secretary explained.

As part of its enhanced cooperation in the Mediterranean, Slovenia this year holds the presidency of MED9 for the first time. "Slovenia’s ambitious and high-profile MED9 Presidency is drawing to a close. It has demonstrated the importance of regional platforms for advancing Slovenia's interests," State Secretary Grašič stressed in her address. She added that such cooperation is also important in the context of addressing Slovenian foreign policy priorities within the EU – enlargement, the competitiveness of the European economy and the Multiannual Financial Framework, which will outline the EU's activities for the 2028–2034 term. "Slovenia remains the strongest advocate of enlargement. We see strengthening our common European future as a security and economic necessity," she explained.

Despite numerous unpredictable and interrelated challenges, Slovenian diplomacy continued to advocate for constructive cooperation, principled dialogue and a strong commitment to the rule of law, multilateralism and human rights in 2025. "Our diplomatic network of 62 diplomatic missions and consular posts will be further strengthened in the coming years, enhancing Slovenia's relations with African, South American and Asian partners, which is crucial in the current geopolitical and geoeconomic situation," State Secretary Grašič emphasised. She added that the importance of cooperation with partners within multilateral organisations should not be overlooked, as it brings numerous economic and development opportunities for Slovenia.