As Mass Blackout Movement Gains National Momentum, Award-Winning Book Highlights Corporate Inequities

These stories reflect structural realities we navigate daily. Economic movements like these highlight how interconnected our workplace experiences and our collective purchasing power really are.” — Nicole S. Palmer

WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nationwide Mass Blackout encourages consumers to shift their spending power between November 25 and December 2, award-winning author Nicole S. Palmer is urging the public to examine the deeper economic and workplace inequities that shape the experiences of Black women in corporate America.Her acclaimed book, Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™, has emerged as a key resource during the movement. The book outlines the unwritten rules Black women face in professional environments and has gained new relevance as organizations confront rising scrutiny over equity, accountability, and representation.Originally released as an ebook in November 2024 and later as a paperback in May 2025, the title received major industry recognition, including a 2025 Bronze StevieAward for Book of the Year. Palmer was also honored with the Silver StevieAward for Social Activist of the Year.Early Viral Momentum Echoed the Current Blackout EffortEarlier this year, the book surged to the top of Amazon’s Diversity & Inclusion charts after a 72-hour grassroots push driven by Black women and allies on LinkedIn. The rapid rise foreshadowed the collective economic mobilization now seen in the Mass Blackout movement, which encourages consumers to support small businesses and communities. Palmer is urging consumers to take it a step further by supporting creators from underrepresented and marginalized communities like herself.The Book Unveils the Rules Black Women Were Never Meant to SeeIn Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™, Palmer outlines seven unspoken rules that shape advancement, credibility, and everyday survival for Black women navigating corporate systems. Relying on lived experience and widely documented patterns of bias, Palmer details how these dynamics influence promotion, credibility, burnout, and retention.“These stories are not isolated incidents,” Palmer said. “They reflect structural realities many Black women are navigating daily. Economic movements like the Mass Blackout highlight how interconnected our workplace experiences and our collective purchasing power really are.”Supporting Black Women Facing Job Loss and CrisisAs DEI initiatives continue to decline across the U.S., Palmer has committed a portion of book proceeds to support Black women facing job loss, retaliation, or economic hardship. Funds are allocated to emergency financial assistance to combat housing insecurity and support career transitions.Call to ActionOrganizers of the Mass Blackout movement have encouraged consumers to invest in independent creators, small businesses, and community-centered platforms. Palmer’s work aligns with those goals by offering insight into how professional inequities affect economic outcomes and career mobility for Black women nationwide.While Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ is available through major retailers, Palmer encourages consumers to purchase through Bookshop.org to support independent bookstores, or directly through DelnicMedia.com About the AuthorNicole is a best-selling author, equity strategist, and the CEO and Co-Founder of Delnic Media. She leads the company’s editorial and strategic direction, overseeing initiatives that span book publishing, multimedia content, and equity-focused editorial reporting.

