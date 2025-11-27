Petsus Expands Into the U.S. Pet Care Market With Premium Dead Sea Mineral Based Grooming Products

Petsus Dead Sea Minerals Shampoo and Paw Wax, natural grooming products made in Israel and now available in the United States.

Petsus, a premium Israel based grooming brand, enters the U.S. market with natural pet care formulas made with authentic Dead Sea minerals.

Pets deserve the same safe and thoughtful care that we expect for ourselves, and our goal is to make high quality natural grooming accessible to every pet parent in the United States.” — Ori Banias, Founder and CEO of Petsus

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petsus, a premium pet grooming brand known for its natural ingredients and Dead Sea mineral based formulas, announced its official expansion into the United States market. The brand aims to bring high quality, skin-friendly grooming solutions to American pet parents seeking safer and more effective alternatives to traditional pet shampoos and paw care products.

The expansion comes at a time when American pet owners are increasingly seeking natural, ingredient-transparent grooming alternatives. Industry studies show that more than half of U.S. dog and cat owners now prefer products free from parabens, harsh chemicals and artificial additives. Petsus enters the market to meet this rising demand while offering a unique mineral based approach drawn from the wellness properties of the Dead Sea.

The idea for Petsus began with Flappy, a cheerful Bichon Frise adopted by Banias while he was living in San Antonio. At around age two, Flappy developed persistent skin irritation that traditional pet products and prescribed treatments failed to resolve. During a visit to Israel, Banias met veterinarian Dr. Rony, who encouraged him to try gentle formulations based on Dead Sea minerals. Within weeks, Flappy showed visible improvement. This experience inspired Banias to collaborate with a leading Israeli chemist to develop a natural, mineral-rich grooming line designed specifically for sensitive skin pets.

The brand's flagship products, Petsus Dead Sea Minerals Shampoo and Petsus Paw Wax, are manufactured in Israel using natural ingredients that are free from parabens, alcohol, artificial colors and harsh chemicals. Both products are crafted with a combination of Dead Sea minerals and gentle plant based components such as chamomile, aloe vera, tea tree oil and oatmeal. The formulations are designed for sensitive skin pets and are pH balanced for safe, routine use.

Dead Sea minerals have long been valued for their high concentration of magnesium, calcium and potassium. Petsus adapts these benefits for pets by pairing gentle mineral concentrations with plant based ingredients that help soothe and support the skin barrier. This combination positions Petsus as one of the few grooming brands applying mineral-rich formulation principles to pet wellness.

Petsus is also committed to supporting the broader pet community. Ten percent of the company’s profits are donated to animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States, including partners such as Red River Old English Sheepdog Rescue. This giving mission is a core part of the Petsus identity and reflects the brand’s dedication to improving the lives of pets beyond grooming.

"Our pets deserve clean, gentle and effective wellness products. When I struggled to find high quality grooming items for my own dog, I knew there was room for something better," said Ori Banias, Founder and CEO of Petsus. "Petsus was born from that need. Our goal is to give pet parents in the United States access to products that deliver real benefits in both skin and coat care, while remaining safe and natural."

As part of its U.S. rollout, Petsus is offering its products through Amazon FBA to ensure fast and reliable delivery nationwide. The brand is also expanding partner collaborations with American pet content creators and grooming professionals to build a strong community around the Petsus mission.

The Petsus delivery model meets U.S. grooming standards, making it suitable for households with pets that struggle with dry skin, itching, odor sensitivity or seasonal paw irritation. The company plans to continue developing new products based on Dead Sea minerals as it grows its presence in the United States.

For more information about Petsus or to purchase its products, visit www.petsus.org or the Petsus Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/PetsusPremiumPetCare/page/FD2119F9-AD3E-419B-BF3A-E531BA00CBEB

About Petsus

Petsus is a premium Israel based pet grooming brand focused on natural, safe and ingredient-transparent formulations. The company uses authentic Dead Sea minerals combined with gentle plant based components to support healthy skin, coat softness and paw hydration for dogs and cats. All products are paraben free, alcohol free, artificial color free and carefully pH balanced for sensitive skin pets. Petsus products are manufactured in Israel and distributed through Amazon FBA in the United States.

