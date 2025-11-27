Select Auto Parts Named 2025 Wisconsin Exemplary Employer for Supporting Family Caregivers

Natasha Broxton, CEO of Select Auto Parts & Sales, receives the 2025 Wisconsin Exemplary Employer Award for supporting employees who are also family caregivers.

Milwaukee-based auto recycler honored statewide for creating a flexible, caregiver-supportive workplace model.

Caregiving is part of my daily life, so it naturally became part of our culture, Broxton said. When you support people as human beings first, you strengthen your team, loyalty, and community.” — Natasha Broxton

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Select Auto Parts & Sales, Inc., one of the nation’s only indoor Black- and woman-owned auto recycling companies, has been named a 2025 Wisconsin Exemplary Employer by the Wisconsin Family and Caregiver Support Alliance (WFACSA). The statewide honor recognizes small businesses that demonstrate innovative and compassionate practices for supporting employees who are also family caregivers.Select Auto Parts was one of only three employers statewide, and the only business in the automotive recycling industry, selected for this year’s award.Across Wisconsin, one in five adults is an unpaid family caregiver. Many manage care responsibilities comparable to part- or full-time work while trying to remain employed. Exemplary Employers are recognized for creating supportive environments that help caregivers stay in the workforce and maintain economic stability.At Select Auto Parts, caregiving is understood as part of daily life. Founder and CEO Natasha Broxton, a caregiver to her adult sister and relative caregiver to her nephew, built the business with flexibility, empathy, and trust at its core."Caregiving is part of my daily life, so it naturally became part of our culture," Broxton said. "When you support people as human beings first, you strengthen your team, your loyalty, and your community."The recognition highlights several key workplace practices, including:• Flexible scheduling for employees caring for aging parents, children with disabilities, or family members with long-term health needs• Open communication and individualized arrangements during high-demand caregiving seasons• Employee support connections through partners such as the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), Goodwill Industries, and Family Voices of Wisconsin• A workplace environment where employees feel safe discussing caregiving responsibilities• A business model where compassion and operational performance work togetherThe award reinforces the role small businesses can play in supporting Wisconsin’s caregiver workforce while helping address shortages within the state’s direct care system.Select Auto Parts is also recognized for its leadership in sustainable automotive recycling. The company helps families save up to 70 percent on recycled auto parts, reduces environmental waste, and reinvests in Milwaukee’s workforce. Recent initiatives include a facility-wide signage upgrade funded by a $20,000 Confidence Project grant."This award demonstrates what is possible when small businesses lead with compassion and intention," Broxton said. "Caring for people and running a strong business work together."About Select Auto Parts & Sales, Inc.Select Auto Parts & Sales is a Milwaukee-based auto recycling company committed to sustainability, accessibility, and community impact. As one of the nation’s only indoor Black- and woman-owned auto recycling facilities, the company provides affordable, high-quality recycled auto parts to drivers and repair shops across Wisconsin. Select Auto Parts partners with organizations such as the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, DVR, Goodwill Industries, and Family Voices of Wisconsin to expand workforce opportunities and support families navigating caregiving and disability.

