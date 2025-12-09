Tellusant, Inc. Releases H2 2025 Semi-Annual Update of Its TelluBase Product

TelluBase - The Subnational Consumer Classes Hub Shane Ezepik

TelluBase contains consumer classes, socioeconomic, economic, and demographic data for 218 countries, 2600 cities and 2500 subdivisions, 2000–2050.

We have again taken fragmented and disparate data and created a coherent picture of the world with new and unique data series not found anywhere else on the planet. Valuable–Rare–Inimitable–Organized.” — Shane Ezepik

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tellusant today released the November 2025 update of TelluBase. This is the seventh major update.The release incorporates new global data such as the International Monetary Fund's October 2025 country forecasts, the US government's Economic Research Service's long-term economic growth forecasts, new data from national statistics offices, and more.TelluBase does, however, not report back raw data from these sources. Instead, it uses the data to calculate data series not found anywhere else in the world. These include income and age bracket series, socioeconomic levels, and more.Here is a deeply analytical example of how TelluBase is used: Subnational ICT Opportunities in South Africa 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘TelluBase is the only database in world that breaks down consumer groups by classes and age level across countries, cities, subnational divisions, and years.TelluBase is best used in combination with product or category data. By combining, for example, third party category or brand sales with TelluBase's size of the middle class, one can quickly assess where the opportunities are; how they will change over time; and how they compare between countries or cities. Tellusant's academic paper " Where in the World Is the Market? " shares the techniques.This unique database allows users to understand and quantify consumer economics at a granular level beyond what is possible today. The user is assisted by Ask TelluBase, an AI module that answers questions using TelluBase data.With TelluBase your perspective on the world will change forever. It is truly the world as no one has seen before. The presentation " What Is to Be Done? " contains examples.TelluBase stems from an initiative started in 1992 by Dr. Staffan Canback (our executive chair). Over the years, the database has been enhanced from national to subnational data; from historical perspective to forward looking; from static dataset to interactive web-based interface, and much more.

