Former Commando’s Pain-Relief Gel HEMPE Lands Major Listing with Holland & Barrett

After finding that CBD was the only thing that relieved his muscle & joint pain after being injured in Afghanistan, Farard Darver created HEMPE.

WIMBORNE, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A health product launched by a former commando is now available in Holland & Barrett's Marketplace – one of the most familiar names on the British high street.Farard Darver created HEMPE – a natural relief brand with CBD – after finding it was the only thing that relieved his muscle & joint pain after being injured in Afghanistan.Having resigned from the military he risked everything to create the product because of his belief in its pain-relieving qualities.Darver lives in Lymington, Hants, and runs his global business Healthcare International Research from Wimborne in Dorset.He said the listing by Holland & Barrett is a major step forward and it follows his products being recently listed by Boots for sale also.He said: “I created the company just six years ago so for our brand to be sold online through such a well-known retailer is superb.“I am utterly convinced our product HEMPE is the best out there and recently we became the first gel containing CBD to gain NSF Certified for Sport certification – enabling professional athletes and the military to safely use it.“Holland & Barrett is one of the most trusted names in the sector and to be associated with it helps give us legitimacy.“CBD does have a perception issue due to its derivation from the hemp plant, but our gels contain the best ingredients found in nature for relief.“These include clove leaf, clove oil, cypress oil, laurel leaf oil, menthol, eucalyptus, wild mint, hemp seed oil, peppermint, vitamin E, lavender, pinus sylvestris, laurus nobilis leaf and one of these fantastic natural ingredients happens to be CBD which is entirely safe to use.“The HEMPE gels are absorbed completely through the skin and give muscle and joint relief and there are hot and cold versions depending on what is best for the person using it.“Reactions to HEMPE have been incredible and many people have found it enables them to do things they thought were quite beyond their capabilities.“Whether its sports people – like West Ham player Tomáš Souček who uses it – or the elderly seeking better mobility, the product is becoming very popular around the world.“We’re hoping that the exposure it gets from Holland & Barrett will convert more people to using it.“Our objective is to have HEMPE rolled out into more retail outlets across the UK and abroad.“The business growth has been fantastic and I am in discussions with partners around the world including many professional sports teams.”Before joining the military Farard was a boyband star and crooner.

