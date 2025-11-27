Ozan Ozerk Scheduled to Engage Thought Leaders at FinTech Connect 2025

Ozan Ozerk Scheduled to Engage Thought Leaders at FinTech Connect 2025

I believe finance technology must operate within frameworks that earn trust.” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next week, leading fintech figure Dr. Ozan Ozerk will be a featured speaker at FinTech Connect 2025, the leading financial-technology conference in the UK. He plans to discuss the evolving ecosystem of payments and financial regulation. The two-day event takes place at ExCeL London on December 2 and 3, 2025.Marking its tenth year, FinTech Connect is widely recognized as the largest dedicated fintech conference and exhibition in Europe, attracting over 5,000 high-level attendees, including representatives from major banks, regulators, investment firms, and technology providers. This anniversary event includes more than 100 exhibitors and 140 speakers covering critical themes such as payments, regulatory technology (regtech), blockchain, and digital transformation.Dr. Ozerk will appear in a session focusing on how regulated fintech infrastructure can support cross-border innovation while satisfying supervisory demands. With a track record of building regulated payment systems and navigating complex financial service frameworks, his contribution at this event aligns with the broader theme of institutionalising fintech growth through responsible operational models.FinTech Connect’s format offers more than keynote addresses. Attendees will find interactive workshops, live demonstrations, start-up pitch zones and curated networking opportunities. This year, the event is co-located with Tokenize:LDN, the UK’s leading tokenisation-and-digital-asset event, creating a unique convergence of fintech and real-asset tokenisation audiences.Dr. Ozerk commented, “I believe finance technology must operate within frameworks that earn trust. At the same time, one must design platforms ready for regulatory evolution. FinTech Connect offers the ideal moment to reflect on how we build bridge-solutions between innovation and compliance.”He added that, with major institutions and regulators now seeking clarity on payment rails, tokenisation, open finance and embedded services, London remains a key venue for global dialogue.The timing of the event is significant: coming at the end of the calendar year, many firms use the FinTech Connect platform to finalise strategic plans for 2026, evaluate emerging technology partners, and align regulatory readiness with new business models.For delegates, the opportunity lies in access to seven themed conference theatres, high-traffic exhibit floors, and a start-up LaunchPad that features live product demonstrations and pitch sessions. As FinTech Connect enters its second decade, platforms such as this will shape the narrative for digital payments, embedded finance and tokenised economy around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.