Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2024-2031 Key Drivers And Analysis- GSK plc

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market

The Global Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 74.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 116.5 billion by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 74.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 116.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2025 to 2032. Infectious disease therapeutics encompass antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic drugs developed to target and eliminate harmful pathogens. These therapies function through multiple mechanisms, including inhibiting microbial replication, enhancing immune defense, or blocking pathogen attachment to host cells. Modern advancements feature monoclonal antibodies, mRNA-based antivirals, and next-generation antibiotics designed to overcome microbial resistance.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1658 Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Key TakeawaysDemand is slated to remain high for antibiotics, with the target segment contributing about 42% of the global market revenue in 2025.The respiratory infections segment leads the market because of frequent viral outbreaks and a growing focus on fast and effective treatments.North America is expected to account for 38% of the global market by 2025, due to strong research infrastructure, regulations, and adoption of advanced therapies.Asia Pacific is emerging as a major growth region, supported by enhanced healthcare facilities and government initiatives, along with better patient treatment.Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Driving Market GrowthThe infectious disease therapeutics market is expanding rapidly due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. Hospitals and clinics are adopting new antiviral drug solutions to treat viral infections effectively. Research investments in rare infectious disease treatments are supporting the development of targeted therapies. These advancements are strengthening the overall infectious disease therapeutics market demand globally.Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on innovative therapeutics and pipeline development. Vaccine development for infectious diseases is playing a crucial role in preventive care. The infectious disease therapeutics market value is expected to rise steadily as early interventions reduce disease severity. Growth is supported by increasing healthcare awareness and expanding treatment accessibility.Expansion of Therapeutic Options Enhancing Patient OutcomesThe infectious disease therapeutics market analysis indicates a strong shift toward personalized and combination therapies. Hospital-acquired infection therapies are gaining prominence due to stricter infection control measures taken in hospitals. Emerging infectious disease drugs are in clinical trials to improve the availability of treatment. These factors contribute to positive infectious disease therapeutics market growth.Advanced therapeutics, including antibacterial therapeutics market innovations, are inducing decreased mortality rates and hospital stays. Integration of immunotherapy and rapid diagnostics enhances treatment more effective. This trend is expected to further boost infectious disease therapeutics market in major regions. Continuous R&D makes sure that treatment protocols are updated and effective against new strains of the disease.Black Friday Limited-Time Offer: Enjoy Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1658 Technological Advancements Shaping Market Demand GloballyNew technologies in the infectious disease therapeutics industry are accelerating drug development and delivery. Pandemic preparedness therapeutics are being prioritized to manage outbreaks quickly and efficiently. The infectious disease drug pipeline is increasingly robust, supporting the launch of novel therapies. These innovations enhance the infectious disease therapeutics market size over the coming years.Automation and digital health integration are enabling precise monitoring of treatment outcomes. Immunotherapy for infectious diseases is being widely studied for chronic and severe infections. Government initiatives and private sector investments support growth in emerging regions. As a result, the global market is poised for sustained expansion and increased accessibility of therapies.Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market TrendsRising Adoption of Antiviral Drugs Accelerates Market Growth: Antiviral drugs are increasingly adopted for treatment of viral infections, and this is helping to boost infectious disease therapeutics market demand. Hospitals and clinics are establishing antiviral treatments for both common and rare infections. This trend is anticipated to play a major role in the fueling growth of infectious disease therapeutics market during the forecast period.Vaccine Development Improves Preventive Healthcare: Vaccine development for infectious diseases supports the decrease in infection rates, which has a positive impact on infectious disease therapeutics market value. Preventive immunization strategies are being increasingly incorporated in hospitals. As a result, overall infectious disease therapeutics market trends are seen to reflect stronger focus on early intervention.Emerging Drugs Expand Treatment Pipeline Globally: The emerging infectious disease drugs segment is boosting infectious disease therapeutics market size with the innovation of targeted therapies. New molecules in clinical trials improve the therapeutic options for rare and drug-resistant infections. This trend further supports the growth of the infectious disease therapeutics market report outlook during the future years.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1658 Analyst’s View“The global infectious disease therapeutics market is poised for robust growth as the need for advanced treatments against viral, bacterial, and fungal infections increases worldwide. Companies that invest in emerging infectious disease drugs, vaccine development for infectious diseases, and rare infectious disease treatments are well-positioned to capture new opportunities. Expanding hospital adoption of innovative therapeutics and improving access to specialized care are expected to further strengthen the infectious disease therapeutics market demand,” said a senior analyst at CMI.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the infectious disease therapeutics market report include:Pfizer Inc.Merck & Co., Inc.Roche Holding AGSanofi S.A.Novartis AGGlaxoSmithKline plcJohnson & JohnsonAstraZeneca plcAbbVie Inc.Bayer AGRecent Developments in Infectious Disease Therapeutics MarketIn October 2025, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics announced it would present six studies at IDWeek 2025, including data from a Phase III trial of zoliflodacin, a single‑dose oral antibiotic for uncomplicated gonorrhea, and PK/PD analyses for Zevtera(ceftobiprole) in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.In May 2025, Invivyd launched a new monoclonal‑antibody discovery program targeting measles, aiming to develop novel therapeutics for viral infectious disease.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.