Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market Dynamic Growth Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2032 | Ipsen Pharm

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 310 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 610 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2025 to 2032. Adrenocortical carcinoma treatment products aim to control tumor growth, reduce excess hormone production, and improve patient survival. Standard treatment typically includes mitotane-based regimens and chemotherapeutic combinations such as etoposide, doxorubicin, and cisplatin, along with targeted therapies currently in development. According to Coherent Market Insights, the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market size is expected to increase from USD 310 million in 2025 to USD 610 million by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%.Surgery segment dominates the market, accounting for two-fifths of the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market share in 2025. On the other hand, immunotherapy and targeted therapy segments are likely to record fastest growth due to regulatory approvals and increased clinical usage.North America is expected to account for 45% of the global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment industry in 2025, owing to presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and fast adoption of new therapies.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market during the forecast period.Global Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market Growth DriversThe global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market is experiencing steady growth with the rise in the occurrence of rare cancers in the endocrine system. Improved diagnostic techniques and earlier detection of adrenocortical carcinoma are driving higher uptake of treatment. Hospitals and specialty centers that specialize in cancer care are adopting novel therapies that are better at improving survival.The growing implementation of ACC targeted therapies market strategies is bringing more therapeutic options for those with incurable stages of the disease. Government initiatives and ACC orphan drugs incentives are helping to assist research and clinical trials. Regulatory approvals and positive reimbursements support ACC immunotherapy market growth.Expansion of Targeted and Personalized ACC Therapies Boosting Market ExpansionThe global adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market is witnessing growth owing to rising demand for targeted therapies and growing interest in personalized medicine. These approaches allow individualized treatment plans, optimizing patient outcomes and enhancing survival rates. The rise of ACC clinical trials is facilitating faster evaluation of novel agents and drug combinations. These trials explore the ACC immunotherapy market, mitotane-based regimens, and the emerging ACC targeted therapies market for metastatic and recurrent adrenocortical carcinoma cases. Personalized medicine in ACC is increasingly integrated with emerging therapies to enhance efficacy and reduce adverse effects.ACC orphan drugs are gaining attention due to incentives from regulatory agencies supporting rare cancer treatment development. Several ACC clinical trials focus on combination therapy regimens, including surgery with targeted pharmacological interventions. The ACC targeted therapies market is expanding with precision oncology approaches, which improve survival rates.Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Market TrendsThe adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market analysis shows that there is a growing adoption of ACC immunotherapy solutions to improve patient outcomes in the later stages of the disease. This trend is driving the overall adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market demand at the global level.Integration of surgery with novel drugs is transforming protocols in the rare cancer market - adrenocortical carcinoma, backed by expansion of the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment pipeline. This is an innovation that makes innovation faster in the market and faster in adoption.The use of biomarker-guided approaches in ACC clinical trials is on the rise, which benefits therapy effectiveness and survival rates. Personalized approaches in personalized medicine in ACC increase the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market value in the world.Targeted molecular therapies are strengthening the ACC targeted therapies market, enabling more investigational drugs to progress. Competitor InsightsKey players in the adrenocortical carcinoma treatment market report include:Strongbridge BiopharmaIpsen PharmaRecordati Rare DiseasesHRA PharmaNovartis InternationalPfizer Inc.AstraZeneca plcBristol-Myers SquibbEUSA PharmaXencor, Inc.Key DevelopmentsIn April 2025, Cytovation raised US$ 6 million (NOK 62 million) to advance its lead candidate, CY‑101, into a multi‑national Phase II trial in adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC). CY‑101 is particularly interesting because it has a dual mechanism.In October 2025, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology started trial A092204, testing cabozantinib ± cemiplimab in advanced or recurrent ACC. The trial will track tumor response and survival outcomes.

