Global Music Technology Company Sonovy Joins WIN Supporters

Sonovy & WIN

Sonovy joins the WIN Supporters program to strengthen the independent music ecosystem through transparency, technology, and professional distribution solutions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN is delighted to welcome Sonovy as the latest company to join the WIN Supporters program. The global music technology company provides professional music distribution, rights management, and royalty reporting solutions for independent artists and labels. Through its platform, Sonovy delivers technological infrastructure, transparency, and innovation to the independent music ecosystem.

“Sonovy’s vision is to strengthen the global independent music ecosystem through transparency, collaboration, and technology. We believe every artist and record label should have equal access to professional infrastructure and fair opportunities at every stage of their journey. Partnering with WIN represents an important step toward building a stronger, more connected, and sustainable future for independent music worldwide.”

Orhancan Subasi, Sonovy CEO

Sonovy integrates metadata verification processes and a DDEX-compliant infrastructure to uphold the highest standards in digital music operations. Artists and labels using Sonovy can distribute their music to more than 150 digital platforms while accessing advanced tools for detailed analytics, automated royalty distribution, and global rights management.

“Sonovy's commitment to transparency and technology fits perfectly with WIN's mission to promote innovative, independently owned solutions for digital distribution, rights management, and royalty reporting that benefit independent record labels and artists around the world.”

Noemí Planas, WIN CEO

About Sonovy

Sonovy is a New York-based global music technology company that provides professional music distribution, rights management, and royalty reporting solutions for independent artists and labels. Sonovy brings professional technological infrastructure, transparency, and innovation to the independent music ecosystem.

About WIN

WIN is the international network that brings together the global independent music community. We connect and develop trade associations representing thousands of independent music businesses around the world, promoting a fair, transparent, and diverse music ecosystem with full market access and opportunities for all.

