Cool Tech Zone Releases New Report: Best 1Password Black Friday Deals 2025

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approaching, Cool Tech Zone has published its latest analysis: Best 1Password Black Friday Deals 2025.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s evaluation outlines the most significant 1Password discounts of the season and explains how shoppers can leverage these offers to improve digital security during the busiest online shopping period of the year.

As online purchases increase and digital accounts proliferate across retail, banking, streaming, and more, password security has become a critical factor in preventing identity theft and unauthorized access. Cool Tech Zone’s research shows that 1Password’s Black Friday promotion offers up to 50% off new Individual and Families subscriptions—representing one of the biggest price reductions the company offers all year.

Leading 1Password Discounts for Black Friday 2025

1Password has introduced major seasonal discounts for both personal users and households. Cool Tech Zone’s assessment found that all first-year subscriptions receive the same maximum reduction.

1. 1Password Individual – 50% off

Ideal for securing personal logins, payment information, and sensitive documents at a reduced cost.

2. 1Password Families – 50% off

Includes up to five users and adds administrative controls, shared vaults, and account recovery tools.

Both plans automatically apply the Black Friday pricing at checkout, making the offers accessible without additional codes or manual activation.

How to Claim the 1Password 2025 Black Friday Deal

Cool Tech Zone confirms that claiming the discount is straightforward. Here’s the process:

1. Visit the official 1Password website using the Black Friday offer link.

2. Sign up for a free trial, then select a subscription during the trial period.

3. Complete payment details — the 50% discount is applied automatically.

4. Download the 1Password extension or app, log in, and begin securing accounts.

This streamlined onboarding makes it easy for new users to secure their data immediately and safely.

Why Black Friday and Cyber Monday Are the Best Times to Buy 1Password

Cool Tech Zone ranks 1Password as one of the top password managers available in 2025, with a user rating of 4.8/5 during this year’s evaluation. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday period offers clear advantages:

1. Largest price drop of the year — 1Password’s regular pricing is higher than many competitors, making Black Friday the most economical time to subscribe.

2. Improved account security before holiday shopping — With holiday scams and phishing attempts increasing, generating strong passwords and using secure vaults significantly reduces security risks.

3. Faster, safer checkout experiences — 1Password’s autofill tools speed up online purchases by storing and securely filling payment and shipping data.

What Comes With a 1Password Subscription

Cool Tech Zone highlights several features that set 1Password apart in terms of security and usability.

1. End-to-end encryption

1Password uses AES-256 encryption and its exclusive Secret Key system to ensure that only the user can view their vault contents.

2. Secure digital vault

Beyond passwords, users can store payment cards, IDs, addresses, files, and personal documents—all protected by zero-knowledge encryption.

3. Convenience features

Autosave, autofill, password generation, Watchtower security alerts, and cross-device syncing help users manage online accounts effortlessly.

4. Encrypted file storage

Individual and Families plans include 1GB of secure storage for sensitive documents, photos, and files.

5. Secure sharing

Users can share access to accounts or individual items without revealing passwords.

For Families subscribers, additional benefits include:

-Up to 5 users with private and shared vaults

-Admin controls for managing access and recovering accounts

-Shared vaults for common household items like Wi-Fi credentials, family streaming logins, or home security codes

How Much You Can Save During Black Friday 2025.

According to Cool Tech Zone’s pricing review, Black Friday offers a full 50% reduction on the first year of both Individual and Families plans.

The Individual plan, normally priced at around $5.99 per month, drops to $2.99 per month during the promotional period.

The Families plan also receives a 50% discount, reducing the monthly cost from $9.99 to $4.99.

These reductions represent one of the lowest price points available for 1Password subscriptions throughout the entire year.

Cyber Monday 2025: A Second Chance to Save

For shoppers who miss the Black Friday weekend, Cyber Monday on December 1st typically matches the same discounts. As Cyber Monday emphasizes digital products, Cool Tech Zone notes the possibility that 1Password may offer comparable—or occasionally slightly stronger—promotions during the event.

Final Verdict

Cool Tech Zone concludes that Black Friday 2025 is the ideal time to purchase 1Password, offering the most substantial discount the service provides annually. With 50% off Individual and Families plans, users gain access to one of the most trusted password managers available, enhanced digital security, encrypted vault storage, and time-saving features designed to protect online accounts during the year’s busiest shopping season.

For anyone considering a password manager, Cool Tech Zone recommends taking advantage of the 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions to secure long-term savings and improve overall online safety.

About Cool Tech Zone

Cool Tech Zone is an independent technology publication specializing in digital security, streaming, and privacy tools. Through hands-on reviews and industry analysis, Cool Tech Zone helps users identify trusted solutions for safer, more open online experiences.

