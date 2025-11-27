WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Marketing Cloud Platform Market Reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global marketing cloud platform market was valued at $10 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $34.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in the adoption of marketing cloud platforms across small and medium organizations, rise in the number of entrepreneurs and companies around the world, increase in the use of multi-cloud environments such as SaaS, IaaS, PaaS so as to achieve various organizational objectives drive the growth of the global marketing cloud platform market. On the other hand, issues associated with vendor lock-in are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, marketing cloud platform does not require any physical infrastructure which presents new opportunities for the growth of the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 254 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31696 The marketing cloud platform market is segmented on the basis of component, cloud type, marketing function, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into platform and services. By cloud type, it is divided into private, public and hybrid. On the basis of marketing function, it is categorized into marketing content and automation, marketing engagement, marketing analytics, marketing interaction and others. By organizational size, the market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is categorized into retail and e-commerce, IT and telecommunication, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, travel and hospitality and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The key players that operate in the marketing cloud platform market analysis are Acquia, Inc., Adobe, CM Group, IBM Corporation, Maropost, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, Teradata Corporation and The Nielson Company (US), LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the marketing cloud platform industry.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31696 Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-thirds of the global marketing cloud platform market, owing to increase in usage of marketing cloud platform in BFSI, retail, healthcare and other sectors to improve businesses and the customer experience. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is likely to retain the dominant status during the forecast period and is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in penetration of advanced technology and higher adoption of cloud-based solution and services in the region.Based on marketing function, the marketing content and automation segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global marketing cloud platform market, and is expected to retain the dominant status during the forecast period, as it saves time and money and improve the effectiveness of campaigns. The marketing analytics segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period as it enables marketers to gain actionable insights that drive results.Based on component, the platform segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global marketing cloud platform market, and is expected to retain the dominant status during the forecast period, owing to various benefits it offers such as streamlined business process, elimination of manual process, and reduced time & costs. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly because it enhances software implementation, maximize the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimize the deployment cost & risks.Based on type of cloud, the public segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global marketing cloud platform market, and is expected to retain the dominant status during the forecast period, owing to its easy access and affordable costs. The hybrid segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to its rapid adoption by the various sectors such as government utilities, manufacturing and health care.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (254 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marketing-cloud-platform-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario: Marketing Cloud Platform Market● The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global marketing cloud platform market, owing to the presence of lockdowns as imposed by the governments of various countries around the world.● Lockdowns resulted in significant boost in demand for marketing cloud platforms to support several crucial digital solutions such as e-commerce and remote work, as well as entertainment platforms such as online gaming and video streaming during the pandemic.● Due to the prevalence of stringent social distancing restrictions from the government, people were required to stay indoors ultimately resulted in remote working and increased internet consumption.● Thus, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.