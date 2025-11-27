North West Legislature engages Economic Development, entities, and Provincial Treasury on financial status matters, 28 Nov

On Friday, 28 November 2025, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou together with the Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant, will hold a joint follow-up virtual meeting with the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT), its entities, and the Provincial Treasury to deliberate on the financial status and performance of the entities. The meeting will be held at 10h00.

The meeting will be conducted in three sessions, during which the department and entities will brief the Committees on key reports, including:

Appointment of permanent Boards and the filling of key senior management positions.

Turnaround plan for concessions under the North West Parks and Tourism Board.

Credible revenue enhancement strategy.

Strengthening oversight mechanisms between the Department and its entities, including standard operating procedures and memorandum of understanding.

Commercialisation strategy.

Public outcry over tariff increases published by the North West Parks and Tourism Board.

Progress on three Provincial Bills subjected to public participation.

This joint meeting follows the engagement held on 14 August 2025 with Provincial Treasury and DEDECT, where the financial stability and status of DEDECT entities were discussed.

Members of the media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

