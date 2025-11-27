Minister Thembi Simelane dispatches team to assist households affected by recent heavy rains at Umshwati

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has dispatched a team from the National Department of Human Settlements responsible for emergency housing to work with KwaZulu-Natal officials to assist households affected by recent heavy rains at Umshwati Local Municipality.

According to the preliminary assessment, about 400 people have been affected. This includes close to 200 children and 163 females.

The team is currently conducting a full assessment, which will determine the required intervention. There are four categories of emergency housing interventions provided by the department, namely, restoration, relocation, rebuilding and repairs.

Should there be a need for the relocation of the affected households, the municipality will have to identify a piece of land that will be suitable for human settlement.

“We convey our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased. These are difficult times for our sector. We appeal to our communities to be vigilant, exercise caution and refrain from building structures on flood lines or areas prone to floods.

