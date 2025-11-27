IEC begins national Training of Trainers to strengthen 2026 Election Outreach

The Electoral Commission has officially commenced its Outreach Training of Trainers programme in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, on 26 November 2025, marking a major milestone in preparations to welcome 834 Municipal Outreach Coordinators (MOCs) in January 2026.

This programme ultimately strengthens voter experience and builds confidence in the electoral process by ensuring communities receive accurate, clear and reliable election information. It equips voters to navigate and resist misinformation and disinformation, reduces confusion, and enhances the overall efficiency and integrity of the 2026/7 Local Government Elections.

“The 2026/7 Local Government Elections demand the highest levels of preparation, coordination and professionalism. This Training of Trainers is not merely an internal exercise - it is a critical investment in the calibre of our civic education and voter outreach. Every Outreach official we capacitate strengthens the credibility of our democracy. The 834 MOCs who join us in January will form the backbone of our engagement with communities, and it is essential that they are trained by facilitators who are confident, standardised and fully aligned. This programme ensures exactly that,” said Electoral Commission CEO, Sy Mamabolo.

This foundational session aims to ensure that every layer of the outreach programme is aligned, capacitated and uniformly equipped ahead of the 2026/7 Local Government Elections.

The programme focuses on seven key objectives:

Briefing participants on the approved LGE 2026 plans and activities for the Outreach Division. Unpacking the training manual that will guide all outreach training during the election cycle. Aligning training topics with supportive Civic and Democracy Education (CDE) materials, including factsheets, animations, audio content and social media toolkits. Strengthening and augmenting existing learning outcomes to ensure consistency and clarity. Enhancing assessment activities that test readiness, content retention and facilitation capability. Introducing the new audience-feedback survey tool, a vital monitoring and evaluation instrument for the Outreach programme. Developing standardised training presentations for each unit in the training manual.

Mamabolo emphasised that these elements form the bedrock of ensuring outreach work remains central to enabling informed participation in the democratic process.

“Our mandate is not only to run elections, but to ensure voters understand their rights, responsibilities and the processes that uphold our democracy. By equipping our trainers now, we ensure that every voter we engage in 2026 receives accurate, accessible and empowering information,” he said.

The Training of Trainers workshop concludes on 27 November, with key outputs including updated learning outcomes, revised assessments, finalised training presentations and an integrated monitoring tool to support implementation across all provinces.

For media queries:

Please contact Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Please email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za

#GovZAUpdates

