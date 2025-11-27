International Opera Artists to Perform at Dubai Opera During the Festive Period

Global opera stars take the Dubai Opera stage on December 3 for a night of soaring arias, orchestral brilliance, and festive celebration.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 3rd, the iconic Dubai Opera will transform into a stage of pure holiday enchantment as Berin Iglesias Art presents a grand Christmas Opera Gala, spotlighting the very finest of Italian opera tradition in the heart of the city. For one spectacular evening, audiences will be swept away by soaring vocals, symphonic brilliance, and the timeless beauty of classical masterpieces — all wrapped in festive elegance.Making their debut appearance together on the Dubai Opera stage, three internationally acclaimed opera virtuosos — tenor Vittorio Grigolo, baritone Luca Salsi, and rising soprano star Alisa Medvedeva — will unite for a breathtaking program featuring the most beloved arias and duets from Puccini, Verdi, Donizetti, and more. They will be accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan, under the baton of Alibek Kabdurakhmanov, a conductor celebrated for his artistry and orchestral finesse.The performance is held under the patronage of the Art and Culture Development Foundation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.A Trio of World-Class VoicesVittorio GrigoloOne of the most sought-after tenors of his generation, the Grammy-nominated Vittorio Grigolo has captivated audiences from La Scala to the Metropolitan Opera. With a career that began in the prestigious Sistine Chapel Choir, he brings passion, charisma, and exceptional vocal radiance — earning honors such as the Caruso and Puccini Prizes.Luca SalsiItaly’s preeminent Verdi baritone, Luca Salsi is admired for his rich, powerful tone and commanding stage presence. His performances resonate as the gold standard in the dramatic baritone repertoire, with leading roles across Covent Garden, the Met, and La Scala.Alisa MedvedevaJoining them is the luminous soprano Alisa Medvedeva, already recognized as one of the brightest emerging talents in the opera world. A laureate of major international competitions, she has shared the stage with distinguished artists including Andrea Bocelli and continues to rise with exciting momentum.A Festive Night to RememberFrom the emotional intensity of Tosca to the sweeping romance of La Traviata, from the brilliance of Don Giovanni to the passion of Lucia di Lammermoor, the evening’s repertoire is curated to ignite the holiday spirit in grand operatic style.As the music swells, Dubai Opera will sparkle with the unmatched artistry and expressive storytelling that have defined opera for centuries — offering audiences a magical night where culture and celebration intertwine.TicketsTickets are now available via Platinumlist This Christmas Opera Gala stands as one of Dubai’s most anticipated cultural highlights of the season — a rare opportunity to experience opera’s most glorious voices together in one unforgettable evening of art, passion, and festive wonder

