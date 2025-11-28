PODpartner Unveils ‘Jumbo DTG’: The Largest Print Area (24x24 Inch) for Apparel Print on Demand

Beyond Standard. Go Jumbo PODpartner Jumbo DTG VS Other POD

The new large-format option provides a 200% larger canvas than industry standards, turning apparel into high-impact walking billboards

Our mission has always been to help small and medium-sized clothing sellers build their own apparel brands.” — Spokesperson from PODpartner.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PODpartner , a leading print-on-demand (POD) provider specializing in the apparel sector, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 24x24 inch (60x60 cm) Jumbo printing option. This new feature offers the largest printable area for single-placement graphics in the POD industry, empowering apparel brands to create designs with unprecedented visual impact.For years, independent apparel brands and designers have been constrained by standard POD print dimensions, typically maxing out around 12x16 inches. This limitation often relegated bold, complex artwork to a small box on the chest or back. PODpartner's new 24x24 inch option effectively shatters this ceiling, offering a 200% increase in printable surface area compared to the industry standard. This massive canvas is particularly transformative for high-margin products like oversized t-shirts and hoodies, turning the entire back or front of the garment into a "walking billboard" for art and brand identity."Our mission has always been to help small and medium-sized clothing sellers build their own apparel brands. Therefore, we provide creators with tools to compete with major retail brands. We saw a gap in the market and a frustration among designers who had incredible, large-scale artwork that simply couldn't be realized through standard POD," said a spokesperson from PODpartner. "With our new 24x24 inch capability, we're not just offering a bigger print; we're offering brands a way to create true 'statement pieces.' This is about maximizing visual real estate to create higher perceived value, stronger brand recognition, and ultimately, better profitability for our partners."The new feature is engineered to work seamlessly with PODpartner's advanced Direct-to-Garment (DTG) technology, ensuring that even at this massive scale, designs retain their sharpness, detail, and vibrant color. This makes it ideal for a wide range of styles, from intricate, full-back illustrations and tour-style graphics to bold, minimalist typography that covers the entire torso.Early-user feedback highlights the impact on perceived value and pricing power. According to multiple beta testers, being able to cover the entire back panel of a hoodie or the full torso of an oversized tee “turns merch into statement pieces,” with samples “looking closer to high-end, custom-designed fashion.” Testers also noted that the larger visual real estate “supports a higher price point” thanks to stronger on-shelf and on-screen impact.Key features of the 24x24 Inch Printing Option include:- Massive Canvas: A 24x24 inch (60x60 cm) printable area for front or back placements.- Maximum Impact: Ideal for oversized t-shirts and hoodies, creating dominant, eye-catching graphics.- Superior Detail: Leverages advanced printing technology to maintain fidelity even for the most complex designs at a large scale.- Immediate Availability: The new size option is now available to all PODpartner users through the platform's product creation tool.By providing this unparalleled printing dimension, PODpartner is solidifying its position as the go-to partner for apparel brands looking to push creative boundaries and elevate their product offerings in a crowded market.About PODpartner:Founded in 2019, PODpartner serves over 3,000 international clothing brands with comprehensive print-on-demand and dropshipping solutions. The team consists of apparel industry veterans who understand the challenges brands face and are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize traditional manufacturing processes.With industry expertise and advanced manufacturing facilities, PODpartner delivers high-quality products and exceptional service to sellers worldwide. The team's technology investments unlock creative potential, enabling sellers to build and grow their own apparel brands.Ready to Launch Your First Walking Billboard?Explore the new Jumbo DTG feature today at [PODpartner Jumbo DTG]

