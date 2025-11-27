Medtrum Launches TouchCare®: World's Smallest Closed-Loop AID System Featuring the First 300U Tubeless Insulin Pump

Medtrum

Medtrum Launches the World’s Smallest Closed-Loop AID System — The TouchCare® Platform Featuring First 300U Tubeless Insulin Pump

WAN CHAI , HONG KONG, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medtrum , a global innovator in diabetes technology, today announced the commercial launch of its new TouchCareClosed-Loop Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system. Powered by a 13.8-gram tubeless insulin patch pump and an ultra-miniature 16 mm Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), the system forms the most discreet closed-loop diabetes management platform available. With users in more than 50 countries, Medtrum continues to challenge industry norms through ultra-miniaturized device design, rapid iteration, and full vertical integration.A Breakthrough in Wearability and AutomationMedtrum’s latest advances center on its ultra-compact tubeless insulin pumps. The 200U configuration measures just 40.5 × 31.5 × 11.5 mm and weighs only 13.8 grams, making it the smallest and lightest* pump of its kind. The company also offers a 300U version—the first and only 300U tubeless insulin pump commercially available worldwide—providing a higher-capacity option while maintaining the same compact form factor. The pumps can optionally be paired with Medtrum’s newly designed 16 mm miniature CGM sensor, forming a discreet, wearable closed-loop AID system.The TouchCare system integrates Medtrum’s proprietary APGO hybrid closed-loop algorithm, providing real-time basal insulin adjustments, automated correction doses, and meal boluses. This advanced functionality simplifies daily diabetes management, reducing the need for manual intervention and easing cognitive burden.“Reducing the size and weight makes a meaningful difference in daily life,” said a Medtrum spokesperson. “By combining ultra-miniaturized design with high-precision automated insulin delivery, we enable users to almost forget they are wearing medical technology, supporting comfort, confidence, and long-term treatment adherence.”Vertical Integration and IP Built for ScaleMedtrum’s rapid growth is driven by its strategic manufacturing model and extensive intellectual property portfolio. The company holds over 600 patents and applications spanning tubeless pump microfluidics, CGM sensor chemistry, artificial pancreas technology, and closed-loop control algorithms.Unlike many med-tech companies that rely on external suppliers, Medtrum designs and manufactures nearly every core component in-house. This vertical integration ensures consistent product quality, reliable supply, and faster innovation, enabling Medtrum to deliver cutting-edge diabetes-care solutions efficiently.Global AvailabilityMedtrum has rapidly expanded its presence to over 50 countries worldwide, including Germany, France, the UK, China, and Brazil, with its solutions receiving regulatory approvals and reimbursement coverage in several key markets. In 2024, the company’s TouchCare AID system received EU CE MDR Class III certification, confirming compliance with European medical device regulations. Building on this momentum, Medtrum continues to advance technologies that are better, smaller, and smarter, aiming to help define the next generation of diabetes care globally.About MedtrumFounded in 2008 in Shanghai, Medtrum is a global medical technology company committed to simplifying diabetes management through innovative, user-focused design and advanced automation. With operations worldwide, Medtrum develops and manufactures a full ecosystem of TouchCare diabetes-care solutions—including tubeless insulin pumps, CGM systems, and closed-loop automated insulin-delivery platforms—designed to improve quality of life and clinical outcomes for people living with diabetes.* Based on weight and dimensions among commercially available tubeless insulin patch pumps.Note: The TouchCare Nano System is CE marked and available in select countries. Check local regulations for availability.

