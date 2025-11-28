Expired British Passports Could Cost Travellers More Under 2026 ETA System

New ETA System Could Cost Travellers More

British citizens abroad risk paying new ETA fees from February 2026 if their UK passport is expired. U.K.ABROAD urges travellers to renew early.

We’re seeing a surprising number of British citizens overseas caught off guard by the ETA rollout. Our message is simple: renew your British passport early to avoid being charged like a tourist.” — Brittany - Senior UK Passport Specialist at U.K.ABROAD

British citizens abroad are being urged to check their passport validity ahead of major changes to UK border rules. From February 25, 2026, the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system will become mandatory for all visitors who do not need a visa to travel to the UK. U.K.ABROAD, the leading overseas passport-renewal support service, warns that those with expired or soon-to-expire British passports could end up paying ETA fees unnecessarily.

The ETA requirement applies to travellers who enter the UK without a valid British passport. This means many British citizens abroad who rely on a foreign passport for travel, or who have let their British passport expire, will be treated as foreign visitors under the new system and must pay the ETA fee.

“British passport holders should not be paying for an ETA,” said a spokesperson for U.K.ABROAD. “But if your British passport has expired, or you’ve been travelling on another nationality’s passport, the system will classify you as a foreign traveller. Renewing your British passport now can help you avoid this cost entirely.”

U.K.ABROAD reports rising concern among British expats in Australia, the United States, Canada, South Africa, Asia, and Europe who are only now realising that an expired British passport could result in ETA charges that UK citizens would not normally pay.

Why travellers should renew early

U.K.ABROAD highlights three key reasons to renew sooner rather than later:

• Avoid the ETA fee. A valid British passport exempts you from the ETA requirement once entering the UK as a British citizen.

• Prevent travel disruptions. Travellers with expired or mismatched passports may face delays or be refused boarding, particularly as automated border systems expand.

• Stay aligned with new border rules. With ETA becoming mandatory for all non-visa travellers in February 2026, ensuring your British passport is valid helps you avoid being categorised incorrectly.

“As global travel systems tighten, ensuring your travel documents match your citizenship is more important than ever,” the spokesperson added. “A simple renewal now can save you money and avoid unnecessary stress when ETA becomes fully mandatory.”

How U.K.ABROAD Can Help

Trusted worldwide, U.K.ABROAD assists British citizens living overseas with passport renewals, replacements, and first-time applications. With expert document checking, secure courier handling, fast processing support, and a 99 percent acceptance rate, the service helps applicants avoid delays, rejections, and common mistakes.

