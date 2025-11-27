Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina presents Grassroots Innovation Awards 2025, 27 Nov

Members of the media are invited to the 2025 Grassroots Innovation Awards, where the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the keynote address on Thursday, 27 November, at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria.

Hosted by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) in partnership with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), on the sidelines of Science Forum South Africa 2025, this initiative recognises outstanding grassroots innovators whose solutions address community challenges and contribute to inclusive development.

This initiative serves as a beacon to ignite a vibrant discussion on the role of science in society, between all stakeholders, the scientific community, government, industry, and civil society.

The awards will be made in eight categories which include:

Outstanding Women Grassroots Innovator: The award recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements and contributions made by women in the field of innovation.

Outstanding Youth Grassroots Innovator: The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of young individuals whose innovative solutions demonstrate a potential for exceptional creativity and impact in the realm of innovation.

Disability Innovation Award: The award recognises and celebrates innovators that are demonstrating exceptional commitment to the well-being and inclusion of people with disabilities through innovative solutions.

Social Innovation Award: Social Innovation Awards is aimed at innovators, entrepreneurs, institutions and social enterprises with prototypes or early-stage businesses that can solve social issues in our country.

Sales Beyond SA Borders/ Export Potential Award: This award celebrates grassroots innovators that have made sales outside of South African borders or have demonstrated a potential for exports through signed agreements/negotiations with potential international partners.

Innovator in the Market generating significant revenue Award: This award celebrates innovators that have launched their products in the market, created an enterprise and has secured other incomes through grants, loans and sales.

Labs/Centres for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Supporting Grassroots Innovators: The DSTI and TIA have established 13 Living Labs, nine Centres for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and mLabs in four provinces.

Grassroots Innovator of the Year Award: This award celebrates the grassroots innovator who has demonstrated significant personal growth as well as progression of his/her solution to the market that impacts on several beneficiaries.

The event takes place:

Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025

Time: 18:00 for 18:30

Venue: CSIR ICC, Exhibition Hall 1, Pretoria

Interviews with winners will be made available on the night. Please confirm your attendance by COB 26 November 2025, for planning and catering purposes.

For enquiries, please contact:

Veronica Mohapeloa (for the Deputy Minister) Cell: 083 400 5750

Martin Slabbert (for TIA)

Cell: 079 500 1503

