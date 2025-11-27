Correctional Services hosts certificate handover ceremony for 77 Gauteng parolees and probationers who completed skills programmes, 27 Nov

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA), in partnership with Fear Free Life (FFL) and Afric Training College, will host a certificate handover ceremony for 77 parolees and probationers from across Gauteng who have successfully completed the End User Computing and New Venture Creation skills programmes.

The ceremony will take place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

End User Computing and New Venture Creation skills programmes are designed to equip participants with essential skills that support self-development, employability, and self-sufficiency. Through these interventions, parolees and probationers are empowered to start and manage their own businesses, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to economic growth within their communities.

This initiative reflects the collective commitment of DCS, SASSETA, and partners to reducing recidivism, combating poverty and inequality, and building skilled, resilient, and informed communities.

The ceremony stands as a testament to the impact of collaboration between government, the skills development sector, and higher learning institutions in addressing social challenges.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre

Time: 09:00

Media representatives wishing to attend are requested to RSVP to: Ms Mpho Majatladi: Mmajatladi@sasseta.org.za Mr Mocheta Monama: Mocheta.Monama@dcs.gov.za

Media Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 // enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

