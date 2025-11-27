MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela officially launches roads maintenance and rehabilitation programme along R25 Road in Bronkhorstspruit, 28 Nov

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Friday, 28 November 2025, officially launch a roads maintenance and rehabilitation programme along the R25 Road in Bronkhorstspruit, City of Tshwane.

The R25 is a key provincial route linking Bronkhorstspruit (Gauteng) and Groblersdal (Limpopo), and plays a strategic role in supporting both the mining and agricultural sectors.

The project includes the repairing of the existing road base layer,milling of worn-out sections, as well as resealing of the existing surfacing to improve durability and safety.

This initiative forms part of the province-wide campaign to rehabilitate and maintain key mobility corridors, ensuring safer, more efficient movement of people and goods across Gauteng.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 November 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: R25 Road, City of Tshwane

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.

Media enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

