MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela officially launches roads maintenance and rehabilitation programme along R25 Road in Bronkhorstspruit, 28 Nov
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Friday, 28 November 2025, officially launch a roads maintenance and rehabilitation programme along the R25 Road in Bronkhorstspruit, City of Tshwane.
The R25 is a key provincial route linking Bronkhorstspruit (Gauteng) and Groblersdal (Limpopo), and plays a strategic role in supporting both the mining and agricultural sectors.
The project includes the repairing of the existing road base layer,milling of worn-out sections, as well as resealing of the existing surfacing to improve durability and safety.
This initiative forms part of the province-wide campaign to rehabilitate and maintain key mobility corridors, ensuring safer, more efficient movement of people and goods across Gauteng.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Friday, 28 November 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: R25 Road, City of Tshwane
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.
Media enquiries:
Department’s Head of Communications
Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
MEC’s Spokesperson
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
