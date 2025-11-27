Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust Golf and Dinner Fundraiser, 28 Nov

The Patron of the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust (VTET), Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 28 November 2025, deliver a keynote address at the Vincent Tshabalala Education Trust Golf and Dinner Fundraiser.

“Each event plays a vital role in furthering the Trust’s mission to uplift young people through access to education, leadership development, and community engagement,” said Deputy President Mashatile ahead of the fundraiser.

This high-level engagement brings together alumni, scholars, business and thought leaders for a strategic conversation on education, transformation, and the role of funding in shaping a sustainable future.

Details of the fundraiser are as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 November 2025

Time: 18h00 – 21h30

Venue: Killarney Country Club, Johannesburg.

Members of the media who wish to cover the Golf and Dinner Fundraiser should RSVP to Sthembiso Sithole on 078 356 4355.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates