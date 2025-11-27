New Opportunities for Freelancers in the EU from the Łatwy Start Business Incubator in Poland

Łatwy Start offers freelancers and IT specialists legal ways to work in the EU without a business, providing legal, accounting, and residency support.

Łatwy Start helps freelancers and small businesses work in the EU without starting their own enterprise, offering a safe and easy way to legalize activities in Poland.” — Galina Belousova, co-founder of Łatwy Start

UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Łatwy Start allows freelancers and small businesses to operate in Europe without the need to set up a sole proprietorship or legal entity. Thanks to flexible terms, the incubator provides access to a wide range of services, including invoicing, accounting, legal assistance, and help with legalization of residence in Poland.One of the key advantages of Łatwy Start is the ability to launch a business in just one day. All processes—from contract preparation to tax reporting—are automated, and service costs start at 400 PLN per month for EU citizens and holders of the Polish Card. For foreign freelancers who require legalization in Poland, the cost is 500 PLN per month, including free assistance with legalization.The company works with banks and also offers the option to accept payments in various currencies, including cryptocurrency. Łatwy Start specializes in working with IT professionals, online services, and offline services such as consulting, marketing, photography, and design. It collaborates with popular freelance platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, etc.About the Łatwy Start Business Incubator Łatwy Start is a Polish business incubator offering a wide range of services for freelancers and small businesses. The company operates in Warsaw and throughout Poland, providing assistance with legal, accounting, and migration support, as well as with the legalization of residency and work in the country. Among the incubator's clients are developers, designers, marketers, and other specialists working in IT and online services.

