PsychTests AIM Inc. Named Winner in Behavioural Diagnostics Leader Category at Go Global Awards

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PsychTests AIM Inc., a pioneer in behavioral diagnostics and psychometric innovation, has been named a winner in the Behavioural Diagnostics Leader category at the prestigious 2025 Go Global Awards. Hosted in London by the International Trade Council, the awards recognize global companies making exceptional contributions to commerce, technology, and leadership.

This honor marks a powerful milestone for the Canada-based firm as it approaches its 30th anniversary—nearly three decades of transforming behavioral science into strategic insight for organizations worldwide.

“PsychTests AIM Inc. exemplifies the spirit of innovation that the Go Global Awards seek to honor,” said Ranjani Rangan, Director of the International Trade Council. “Their commitment to advancing psychological assessments through cutting-edge technology and rigorous scientific validation sets a benchmark in the industry.”

Practical Psychology That Sparks Change

As part of the event, Dr. Ilona Jerabek, President of PsychTests AIM Inc., delivered an acclaimed session titled “Leadership X-Ray: 10 Patterns That Keep Brilliant Leaders Stuck.” The talk offered a deep dive into the subtle behavioral blind spots that sabotage leadership effectiveness—drawing praise for its practical insight and real-world resonance.

“Your speech was not only inspiring but also deeply resonant—especially your insights on understanding the kind of leaders we are.”

— Vincent Okeke, Chief Visionary Officer, DoviLearn Global Education Ltd

“I’ve gone through the eBook, and the insights on leadership patterns and practical strategies are extremely valuable.”

— Ramesh, Africa Health Limited

Attendees were given access to the full 10 Patterns That Keep Brilliant Leaders Stuck eBook, which expands on the session content with tools for reflection, behavioral change, and leadership growth.

Nearly 30 Years of Diagnostic Innovation

Founded in 1996, PsychTests AIM Inc. has become a global leader in psychometric testing and behavioral diagnostics. Their suite of over 200 scientifically validated assessments spans leadership, emotional intelligence, performance, team dynamics, and mental health—used by Fortune 500 firms, government agencies, consulting firms, and researchers across the globe.

At the heart of its solutions is the ARCHProfile™ platform—an advanced online delivery system that powers custom assessments, 360° feedback, and leadership development programs at scale.

Recently, the company launched Oracien™, a proprietary AI engine designed specifically for psychometric testing. Unlike generic AI integrations, Oracien™ powers intelligent item selection, communication with end user in free-style, natural language, dynamic scoring logic, and nuanced, personalized feedback—adapting to each user in real time with scientific precision.

“We’ve been quietly using AI in our assessments since the 1990s—long before it became a buzzword,” said Ilona Jerabek. “With Oracien, we’ve combined the powerful nuance of large language models with massive knowledge base that contains insights from 30 years of behavioral research. Oracien deepens insight without losing the human context.”

Flagship Tools for Real Leadership Growth

PsychTests is widely known for its 360° Leadership MRI™, a diagnostic tool that acts as an X-ray of leadership behavior. It reveals how a leader is actually experienced by peers, teams, and stakeholders across domains like decision-making, influence, and communication—creating a customized roadmap for growth based on deep data and behavioral nuance.

PsychTests also offers:

• Custom assessments, including white-labeled solutions tailored to client needs, cultures, and industries

• Coaching programs, both 1:1 and group, supported by diagnostic insights

• Team diagnostics and workshops, including magnetic leadership programs for teams and organizations

• Keynotes, designed to provoke insight and behavior change at all leadership levels

Whether improving hiring accuracy, developing emerging leaders, or scaling culture, PsychTests brings scientific clarity to the people side of business.

A Global Recognition—And a Global Mission

Winning the Behavioural Diagnostics Leader award reflects the company’s long-standing dedication to the real-world application of psychology in business. With its sights set on further international expansion, PsychTests is forming strategic partnerships with firms across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and Asia to bring its tools—and the science behind them—to broader markets.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and vision of our entire team,” said Dr. Jerabek. “We’re proud to be recognized on a global stage—and even more excited to help leaders and organizations evolve with greater clarity, alignment, and impact.”

About PsychTests AIM Inc.

Founded in 1996, PsychTests AIM Inc. develops powerful psychometric assessments and diagnostic tools that uncover the hidden drivers of leadership, performance, and team dynamics. Their tools are deployed through ARCHProfile™, a flexible platform used globally for hiring, development, and organizational growth. Powered by their proprietary AI engine, PsychTests blends the rigor of psychology with the agility of modern technology to help organizations see clearly, lead effectively, and grow strategically.

About the Go Global Awards

A flagship program of the International Trade Council, the Go Global Awards celebrate international innovation, growth, and excellence across industries. The awards shine a spotlight on businesses that demonstrate outstanding achievement in areas such as technology, trade, sustainability, and leadership.

