Global Crest Kita Omura by Masakatsu Matsuyama Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Masakatsu Matsuyama's Exceptional Car Dealership Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Architecture Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of architecture design, has announced Masakatsu Matsuyama 's "Global Crest Kita Omura" as a Silver Winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This highly prestigious recognition underscores the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the car dealership project, which harmonizes with its surrounding landscape while creating a unique and inviting atmosphere.The Silver A' Architecture Award for "Global Crest Kita Omura" holds significant relevance for the architecture industry and its stakeholders. This recognition not only celebrates the outstanding design achievements of Masakatsu Matsuyama but also sets a benchmark for excellence in car dealership architecture. The award highlights the importance of creating functional, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally conscious spaces that enhance the customer experience and align with the evolving needs of the automotive industry.Located in the rural setting of northern Omura City, Nagasaki, "Global Crest Kita Omura" seamlessly integrates with its surroundings, framing views of Omura Bay to the west and the Tatara Mountains to the east. The building's design features a 4-meter grid space supported by slender 75-millimeter steel columns, which support a striking cantilevered roof. The glass facade creates a visual connection between the vehicle handover area and the surrounding landscape, while the contrast between the substantial roof and the delicate columns generates a subtle tension that defines the dealership's unique atmosphere.The Silver A' Architecture Award for "Global Crest Kita Omura" serves as an inspiration for Masakatsu Matsuyama and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture design. This recognition reinforces the firm's commitment to interpreting the potential of each site and deriving architectural forms that respond to the unique characteristics of the place. By challenging conventional perceptions of car dealership design, Masakatsu Matsuyama has demonstrated the transformative power of innovative architecture in shaping the future of the automotive industry.About Masakatsu MatsuyamaMasakatsu Matsuyama is an architectural design office based in Fukuoka, Japan, led by architect Masakatsu Matsuyama. The firm engages in design activities across various architectural genres, including hospitals, clinics, houses, and commercial facilities. With a focus on interpreting the potential of each site and deriving unique architectural forms, Masakatsu Matsuyama has received numerous awards both domestically and internationally, cementing its position as a leading architecture practice in Japan.About Global CrestGlobal Crest is a company that operates a network of automobile dealerships throughout Japan, offering a wide selection of new, unused, and pre-owned vehicles, including both domestic and imported cars. With over 220 locations, GLOBAL CREST provides comprehensive support for car owners, including vehicle inspections, repairs, insurance brokerage services, and car rental services, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for its customers.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of architecture. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing architectural practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the forefront of architectural design, showcasing technical prowess, artistic skill, and pioneering vision.

