Lesly by Guonian Li, Haixu Zhang and Guoyu Wang Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Lesly

Innovative coat rack design recognized for its unique blend of functionality and natural aesthetics.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Lesly by Guonian Li, Haixu Zhang and Guoyu Wang as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Lesly's innovative design within the competitive furniture industry.Lesly's award-winning design showcases a deep understanding of user needs and current trends in the furniture market. By addressing common challenges associated with traditional coat racks, such as garment deformation and limited functionality, Lesly offers a versatile solution that enhances both product usability and space utilization. This innovative approach aligns with the evolving demands of modern consumers and advances furniture design standards.The Lesly coat rack series draws inspiration from the tranquil beauty of nature, incorporating leaf and dewdrop elements into its design. The unique dual-use concept allows for the convenient hanging of clothes and accessories, while the rotating hook design adds an element of versatility. The combination of functionality and artistic appeal sets Lesly apart in the market, offering users a practical and visually pleasing storage solution.Winning the Silver A' Furniture Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the Lesly design team. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and drive further innovation within the brand, as they continue to push the boundaries of furniture design. The award also motivates the team to maintain their commitment to excellence and creativity, solidifying their position as a leading force in the industry.Guonian Li, Haixu Zhang and Guoyu Wang collaborated on the design of Lesly, bringing their unique perspectives and skills to the project.Interested parties may learn more about the Lesly coat rack and its award-winning design at:About Guonian Li, Haixu Zhang and Guoyu WangGuonian Li, Haixu Zhang and Guoyu Wang are emerging furniture designers from China who bring a fresh perspective to the industry. With a passion for design that goes beyond mere form and function, they seek to create products that engage in a meaningful dialogue with users. Their work is rooted in a deep appreciation for life and a curiosity for new ideas, resulting in designs that resonate on an emotional level.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the award drives inspiration and advancement across various fields. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

