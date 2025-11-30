ARTiFACT Film Festival Debuts in Los Angeles, Showcasing Global Creativity Across Film, Art, Fashion & Technology

LR - Moderator - Sade Oyinade, Arnold Turner, Olah Oyedeji, Janell Inez

ARTiFACT Film Festival Debuts in Los Angeles With a Global Creative Explosion — 17 Countries, Star-Studded Panels, and Award-Winning Films

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The maiden edition of the ARTiFACT Film Festival, presented by Rehoboth Media and Technologies LLC, concluded in grand style, marking a groundbreaking moment for global creativity, culture, and technology in the heart of Los Angeles. The two-day festival brought together filmmakers, artists, fashion designers, industry leaders, and cultural innovators from around the world, setting a new standard for multidisciplinary festivals in California.This year, ARTiFACT received film entries from 17 countries, with 18 remarkable films selected as finalists. The 2025 award winners include:Best Short Film: Book of Skin (United States)Best Feature Film: Aso Ebi Diaries (Nigeria)Best Documentary: 1776: Thierno Souleymane Baal et la révolution du Fouta (Norway)Best Experimental/New Media Film: BOTTLENECK (Brazil, Portugal)Best International Film: ker (Iran)The festival honored a distinguished lineup of special guests, including Mrs. Omotayo Omotosho (MFR) former Director General Nigerian Tourism Development Authority and Ms. Mira Victor, representing the Egyptian Consul. The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Ola Awakan, Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), who emphasized the importance of global cultural exchange and diaspora engagement in the creative economy.Dynamic panel discussions and workshops featured top voices in film, storytelling, art, and media, including:Natasha Ward — Casting Director & ProducerThe Perfect Find (Netflix), The Oval (BET), BMF, SnowfallChampion of inclusive casting and member of the Casting Society of America.Isaac Taylor — Award-Winning Director & ProducerBy Any Means, The Sinister Surrogate, Deadly Garage SaleKnown for cinematic storytelling and elevating diaspora narratives.Grant Housley — Director, Producer, CinematographerBET Her Originals, The Deadliest Lie, Dear Best FriendCelebrated for high-impact cinematography and directing.Tiffany Thomas — Award-Winning Disney ScreenwriterDisney Branded projects, YA & family genre storytellingFellowship winner and advocate for women & BIPOC writers.Amber Harris — Writer & ProducerSnowfall (FX), Bel-Air (Peacock), Netflix/Amazon developmentRising voice in drama and mentorship for women writers.Janell Inez — Actress, Writer & Creative EntrepreneurCreator of Just Janell; advocate for art as activism and creative wellness.Arnold Turner — Celebrity Photographer, Media ExecutiveGetty Images & WireImage contributor; photographed Beyoncé, Oprah, Viola Davis & more.Sam Okhade — Film Distributor, Founder of AfriTalent AgencyChampion for African film distribution across global platforms including Netflix & Prime Video.and celebrated figures within the creative and academic communities.The festival also spotlighted fashion, art, and craftsmanship, showcasing exceptional designers such as Melissa Pellone & Daisy Jewelry, Kimie Fashion, Mike Sylla, Oba Wears, and Seems Africa. Vendors and exhibitors brought vibrant cultural energy, with Blackstorm Beverages offering premium cocktails and bar service throughout the event.ARTiFACT 2025 was proudly supported by Coca-Cola, Whole Foods, First Entertainment Credit Union, Rise.ng, and Olah TV, and expertly managed by The Lufatee Projects.Founded by Olawunmi Oyedeji, a Nigerian-born, Los Angeles–based filmmaker, media entrepreneur, and founder of Rehoboth Media & Technologies LLC, ARTiFACT was created to bridge continents through creativity. With a background spanning film production, television, digital media innovation, and community development, Olah champions artistic expression as a global unifier and economic catalyst. As a woman of African descent leading an international creative initiative, her vision is reshaping the narrative of African global influence in Hollywood and beyond.“This is only the beginning,” Olah said. “ARTiFACT was created to inspire, to educate, and to open doors for global creatives. The world showed up for us, and we are excited to build an even bigger platform next year.”The inaugural event’s overwhelming success establishes ARTiFACT as California’s newest global festival to watch, merging film, fashion, art, and technology in a way that celebrates culture, elevates talent, and connects communities from all over the world.Media Contact:Rehoboth Media and Technologies LLCEmail: rehobothmediatech@gmail.comwww. artifactfestival .comInstagram: @artifactfestival @rehobothmediatech @hon.olah @artifactfilmfestival @olahtv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.