Influential Women Spotlights Josie Lanza: A Rising Voice in Poetry and the Performing Arts

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Author and Server Trainer Releases Inspiring Poetry Book, Encouraging Women to Embrace Their EmotionsJosie Lanza is a published author and creative performer whose biggest achievement to date has been the release of her first book, For Once, This Is For Me. A passion for storytelling has driven Josie throughout her life, but it was a pivotal shift to poetry about three to four years ago that allowed her to express her unique voice. This milestone not only marks her dedication to the arts but also her commitment to sharing meaningful narratives that resonate with others.Josie has combined her creative pursuits with her role as a Server Trainer at Topgolf, where she has developed valuable leadership and communication skills. In her position, she trains new employees, introduces them to company culture and values, and fosters a supportive workplace environment. These experiences have bolstered her confidence and professionalism, allowing her to connect with people on a deeper level—skills that translate seamlessly into her writing and artistic endeavors.Through her writing journey, Josie has embraced personal growth, self-reflection, and the challenge of understanding her emotions. “I found a lot of success once I stopped comparing my work to other poets,” she explains. The honest, emotional truths she shares in her poetry were not always easy to convey, yet they form the foundation of her book. For Josie, expressing vulnerability is an act of beauty rather than a flaw. Her message resonates deeply with women, encouraging them to find strength in their emotions and reminding them that feeling deeply is an asset, not a weakness.Josie’s advice to young women entering the creative industry is simple yet profound: “Take that first step with confidence if you truly want to pursue it. I know it can feel intimidating at first, and vulnerability may make you hesitate, but don’t let that hold you back. Every opportunity begins with the courage to start, even if you don’t have all the answers yet. Embrace the uncertainty, trust in your abilities, and allow yourself to learn and grow along the way. Taking action is what opens doors, builds resilience, and ultimately shapes your path forward.”Among the challenges Josie faces in her artistic career are building her audience and identifying effective marketing strategies to share her book with the world. With poetry not universally appealing, she recognizes the importance of connecting with influential women and like-minded individuals who appreciate her art. Additionally, the struggle with imposter syndrome often complicates her self-promotion efforts, especially given her age. However, she reminds herself that passion and authenticity hold more weight than age, and every story deserves to be told.The values Josie holds dear are heavily influenced by her upbringing as the youngest of five sisters. Growing up in a household filled with strong, resilient women, she learned the importance of compassion and integrity from her siblings. Their unwavering support serves as a constant reminder for Josie to lead with integrity, uplift others, and strive to be the best version of herself in every aspect of her life.Currently, Josie is pursuing a Degree in Visual and Performing Arts at Macomb Community College, where she continues to hone her craft. She is also majoring in communications to become a speech and debate teacher. Looking ahead, Josie hopes to earn her master’s in teaching so she can one day become a professor—an ambition that reflects her passion for guiding, inspiring, and empowering future generations.In addition to her creative pursuits, Josie’s accomplishments include recognition in public speaking through Business Professionals of America, receiving the 21st Century Emily Dickinson Award, and founding a fundraiser to support lower-income students in debate competitions.With her diverse experiences, education, and unwavering love for the arts, Josie Lanza is excited to continue building her career in the performing arts and creative industries. She aims to use every opportunity to grow, connect, and inspire those around her. As she embarks on this journey, Josie remains committed to promoting authenticity and emotional strength through her work, encouraging others to embrace their stories and share their unique voices with the world.Learn More about Josie Lanza:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/josie-lanza Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

