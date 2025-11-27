Influential Women Spotlights Kathleen Michele Werner, Esq.: Legal Excellence and Community Impact in Leonardtown, MD

LEONARDTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Over Three Decades of Dedication at The Dorsey Law Firm, Kathleen Werner Embodies Commitment to Clients and CommunityKathleen Michele Werner, Esq., a distinguished attorney with more than three decades of experience, continues to make significant strides in the legal field at The Dorsey Law Firm in Leonardtown, Maryland, where she has been a cornerstone since joining as an associate attorney in 1992. Her ascent to partnership in 2003 and ownership in 2024 reflects not only her exceptional legal acumen but also her unwavering commitment to her clients and the community.A proud graduate of Great Mills High School in 1980, Kathleen pursued her academic aspirations at Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington). There, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies and Political Science, distinguished by academic distinctions and scholarships. During her college years, she interned for Senator Paul Sarbanes in 1984, an experience that solidified her passion for public service and advocacy. After completing her undergraduate degree, Kathleen furthered her education at the University of Baltimore School of Law, earning her Juris Doctorate in 1989.With a solid educational foundation, Kathleen has devoted her career to navigating complex legal issues while empowering her clients. Her tenure at The Dorsey Law Firm is marked by strong advocacy and a deep understanding of the law, fostering trust and rapport with clients and colleagues alike. Known for her professionalism and compassion, she has earned a reputation for making meaningful differences in the lives of those she serves.Kathleen is actively involved in several professional organizations, including the Maryland State Bar Association, the Maryland Association, and the Maryland Association for Justice. Her role as a Trustee for the Client Protection Fund of the Bar of Maryland since 2018 further underscores her dedication to the legal profession and her commitment to protecting the interests of clients.Beyond her legal practice, Kathleen is a passionate advocate for her community. She serves on the St. Mary’s County Adult Public Guardianship Review Board and holds leadership positions as Secretary of the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women and President of the St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League. Additionally, she is the Vice President of the League of Women Voters of St. Mary’s County, where she works to promote civic engagement and education.In 2020, Kathleen was named one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record, a testament to her significant contributions to both the legal field and the community. She attributes her success to the resilience and adaptability she developed as a Navy brat, coupled with the hard work and dedication that propelled her career from a law clerk in 1991 to becoming the firm owner in 2024.Kathleen believes the best career advice she ever received—though not directly tied to her profession—was to get involved in her community, a choice that has been deeply fulfilling and has opened many valuable connections. She encourages young women entering the legal profession to embrace their confidence and recognize the unique value they bring to the field. In her view, one of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—lies in managing client expectations while effectively negotiating with insurance companies to achieve optimal outcomes.At the heart of Kathleen’s professional and personal life is a steadfast commitment to service. Her dedication to giving back to the community remains a guiding principle, shaping her approach to both her legal practice and her advocacy efforts. As she continues her journey, Kathleen Michele Werner stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring attorneys and community leaders alike.Learn More about Kathleen Michele Werner, Esq.:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kathleen-werner , or through The Dorsey Law Firm, https://www.dorseylaw.net/about/kathleen-m-werner/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

