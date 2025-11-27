Submit Release
Investment Vehicle Advised by Tactical Management Sells Shares in PressLink and BuyData

HONG KONG, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An investment vehicle advised by Tactical Management has sold its equity positions in PressLink and BuyData. The exits form part of a deliberate portfolio rotation strategy, concluding the investment cycle after both companies reached commercial maturity and established recurring revenue models.

During Tactical Management’s advisory period, PressLink and BuyData progressed from early-stage platforms into operational digital businesses with predictable subscription-based income streams and scalable service layers. With their core technology stabilized and monetization frameworks deployed, the investment vehicle has redirected capital towards sectors where Tactical Management’s operational intervention can deliver disproportionate upside.

Current strategic focus areas include defense technology, heritage building development, and luxury ventures—domains characterized by high entry barriers, real-asset anchoring, and long-term compounding potential.

The divestments reflect Tactical Management’s disciplined philosophy: activate growth, secure recurring revenues, and exit when incremental value becomes primarily driven by commercial scaling rather than structural transformation.

Financial terms of the transactions remain confidential.

