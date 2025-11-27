Influential Women Highlights Susan Lewandowski: Results-Driven Leader in the Promotional Products and Wholesale Market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Women Leaders While Driving Business Growth and SuccessMiami, Florida – Susan Lewandowski, the Managing Director at BEL Promo, is making waves in the promotional products and wholesale industries with her extensive experience and unwavering commitment to leadership excellence. With over two decades in the field, Susan has not only propelled her company to new heights but has also become an inspiring figure for aspiring female leaders navigating the complexities of corporate environments.Under Susan’s guidance, BEL Promo has experienced remarkable growth, significantly enhancing customer retention and establishing a formidable brand presence in competitive markets. Her expertise in P&L management, customer analytics, and integrated marketing strategy has consistently yielded strong business results and fostered long-term client relationships.Renowned for her people-first leadership, Susan is passionate about cultivating high-performing teams and nurturing a culture of mentorship and accountability. She leverages deep insights into customer behavior, market trends, and performance analytics to drive initiatives that enhance both operational efficiency and client satisfaction. Throughout her career, Susan has built a reputation as a strategic thinker and problem-solver, combining a hands-on, solutions-oriented approach with a focus on measurable results.Susan’s educational background includes a Degree in Marketing from Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion, complemented by her Certified Advertising Specialist and MASI credentials. Her active membership with the Gold Coast Promotional Products Association (GCPPA) reflects her commitment to continuous professional development and industry engagement.In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Susan has been celebrated with the Counselor Woman of Distinction 2024 award. relationships and strategic vision. One of her proudest achievements at BEL Promo has been transforming the company’s reputation, earning an A+ rating and 4.5+ star reviews by turning online criticism into actionable improvements.Passionate about empowering young women entering the industry, Susan advises: “Stay curious, embrace learning, and be open to new opportunities. I also wish someone had told me earlier that leadership can sometimes feel lonely—and that it’s okay to be vulnerable. We all fail at times, but how we rise from those moments shapes who we become. I’ve learned to lean on my allies, foster support, and lead with humility.”Despite the progress made in recent years, Susan is acutely aware of the challenges women face in accessing C-suite roles. “While progress has been made, these positions still feel heavily guarded, and women remain underrepresented. There’s also a double standard—women leaders are often juggling family responsibilities, yet that’s sometimes seen as a weakness rather than a strength. Additionally, not all women in leadership uplift others, which can make advancement even more difficult. We need to shift the narrative: women can lead, raise families, and excel in executive roles—and we deserve the same respect and support as our male counterparts.”Authenticity, resilience, and innovation are the core values that drive Susan both personally and professionally. She believes in showing up as her true self and encouraging others to do the same. Too often, women feel they need to meet every requirement before applying for a role, but the truth is, if you’re 50% qualified, you should still go for it. We don’t need to have all the answers or hide our vulnerability. Growth happens when we push past doubt and allow ourselves to pursue our full potential.”Whether leading strategic initiatives or engaging with industry partners, Susan Lewandowski is a force for change in the promotional products industry, advocating for women’s empowerment and redefining leadership success.Learn More about Susan Lewandowski:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susan-lewandowski Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

